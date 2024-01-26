These 10 high schools are the most diverse in the Kansas City area. See the rankings

If you’re comparing schools in Kansas City, diversity may be an important factor in your decision.

Studies show that diverse student bodies enhance the value of a high school education by teaching real-world skills, preparing students for college and even improving test scores.

The school ranking site Niche uses a wide variety of factors to rank individual schools and districts based on test scores, student experience and more. It also uses data from the U.S. Department of Education alongside student and parent surveys to determine the racial diversity of individual schools.

Here are the top 10 most diverse public high schools, including magnet and charter schools, in the Kansas City area.

Niche ranks this school in the North Kansas City School District as the most diverse public high school in the metro with a diversity grade of A+.

According to state demographics data, the student population is around 35% white, 23% Black, 20% Hispanic, 12% multiracial and 8% Asian, with a small number of Pacific Islander and Indigenous American students making up the remainder of the student body.

The school also features economic diversity among its roughly 1,500 students, with around 54% qualifying for free or reduced price meals during the school day.

Also located in the North Kansas City School District, this school of around 1,100 students is around 48% white and 52% nonwhite, according to state data.

The largest racial minority groups at the school are Hispanic and Black students, each making up around 19% of the student body.

The only Olathe public high school to make the top 10, and one of only two in Johnson County, Olathe North serves around 2,100 students. State demographic data shows that the student body is around 46% white.

Around 10% of its students have disabilities, and 11% speak English as a non-primary language.

This school of around 1,600 students gets an A grade in diversity from Niche, and is the only public high school in its district to make the top 10 list.

Its student body is also around 46% white and 54% nonwhite, with Hispanic students making up around 30% of the population.

Around 8.5% of its students have disabilities, while around 9% are English language learners.

The most diverse Kansas City public school on Niche’s list, Lincoln Prep is a magnet school with a largely nonwhite student body.

Its population is around 41% Black, 28% Hispanic and around 23% white.

All of its students receive free meals by default as a part of the Kansas City Public School District.

The most diverse Kansas City, Kansas, public high school on Niche’s list, Washington has a predominantly Black and Hispanic student body of around 1,100 students.

Around 20% are English language learning students, and around 19% have disabilities, according to state data.

Raytown High School has a student population of around 1,400. Around 53% of these students are Black, while 21% are white, 16% are Hispanic and around 9% are multiracial, state data shows.

Around 56% of students qualify for free or reduced price meals at school.

This Kansas City, Kansas, public school is the first on Niche’s list with a majority Hispanic student population.

The school is around 51% Hispanic, 30% white and 12% Black. State data also shows that around 12% of students speak English as a non-primary language and around 13% have disabilities.

Van Horn is the most diverse public high school in Independence, according to Niche’s rankings, and is the ninth most diverse in the greater Kansas City area.

Its student population is around 38% Hispanic, 37% white and 15% Black.

Spanning grades seven through 12, this charter school in downtown Kansas City has a student body that’s around 45% Black, 33% Hispanic and 16% white. It also boasts a student-teacher ratio of just 10 to one, the lowest on Niche’s top 10 list.

Do you have more questions about school rankings in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.