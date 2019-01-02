This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Six-Figure Jobs That Don’t Require a Four-Year Degree

You don’t need four years in college and a mountain of student loan debt to qualify for high-paying careers. In fact, plenty of sought-after jobs that deliver big paychecks only require a high school diploma or associate degree, which might be a good enough reason to change jobs.

To help workers chase the most lucrative career opportunities, GOBankingRates identified 10 different jobs that pay their top earners over $100,000 annually — and don’t require a college degree, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although not everyone can earn as much money as the top 10 percent in these professions, the payoff is massive if you can gain the right six-figure skills.

Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technician

Annual salary for top earners: $102,960

$102,960 2016-26 job outlook: 7 percent growth

Aerospace engineering and operations technicians work with equipment that’s critical to preventing failure in key components of aircraft, missiles and spacecraft. Some technicians are starting to develop a specialization in 3D printing, whereas most workers are increasingly being asked to program and run computer simulations to test new aircraft designs.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Associate degree

Job seekers might be surprised by the idea that technicians who work with aircraft and spacecraft aren’t required to have at least a bachelor’s degree under their belt. However, aspiring aerospace engineering and operations technicians are viable job candidates as long as they’ve received an associate degree in engineering technology or completed their education at relevant vocational or technical schools.

Air Traffic Controller

Annual salary for top earners: $175,800

$175,800 2016-26 job outlook: 3 percent growth

Safety is paramount for air traffic controllers. They coordinate multiple aircraft at the same time — whether it’s on the ground or in the air — to maintain a good distance between planes and minimize flight delays. Air traffic controllers use tools like computers, radar or visual references to keep tabs on aircraft movement.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Associate degree

Although there are various paths to landing a job as an air traffic controller, candidates typically should have at least an associate degree from an Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative program approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. These programs focus on course topics such as airspace, aviation weather, clearances, federal regulations, reading charts and more. See which high-paying jobs only require an associate degree.

Craft and Fine Artist

Annual salary for top earners: $101,120

$101,120 2016-26 job outlook: 6 percent growth

The difference between craft and fine artists lies in the functionality of their work. Craft artists create objects such as glassware, pottery and textiles that are designed to be used, whereas fine artists — including illustrators, painters and sculptors — create art for aesthetic purposes. Both types of artists either exhibit or sell their works.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: N/A

Education credentials aren’t required for people to become craft artists; however, it might be difficult to acquire certain artistic skills without formal training. Many fine artists choose to enroll in degree programs that can help polish their abilities and improve their job prospects. Overall, educational programs allow artists to develop a portfolio with feedback from their teachers and peers.

Dental Hygienist

Annual salary for top earners: $101,330

$101,330 2016-26 job outlook: 20 percent

Dental hygienists clean and polish teeth, examine the oral health of patients and advise on preventative dental care. Job duties might include taking X-rays, documenting patient care and showing patients how to brush and floss. These professionals are often supervised by dentists, but those requirements can vary from state to state. Working as a dental hygienist is also one of the highest-paying part-time jobs you can get.

Education Needed

Recommended minimum education: Associate degree

Although requirements can vary, dental hygienists need to be licensed in every state. Associate degree programs usually last three years and include areas of study such as anatomy, medical ethics, nutrition, patient management, pathology, radiography and more. Expect a variety of instruction between the classroom, clinic and laboratory.

Elevator Installer and Repairer

Annual salary for top earners: $115,880

$115,880 2016-26 job outlook: 12 percent growth

You might be surprised that the workers who install and service the elevators in buildings you frequent could be getting paid a six-figure salary. Elevator installers and repairers perform a variety of tasks, from assembling the doors, platform and walls of elevator cars to connecting electrical wiring to troubleshooting switches, motors, brakes and more. The job has a surprising level of job security, too.