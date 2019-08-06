The 10 Highest-Paying Federal Government Jobs

Don't assume that working for the federal government will turn you into a boring bureaucrat. Government jobs offer some of the most interesting work out there today -- and the pay can be surprising.

A professional working in a job requiring a high level of expertise can build up a big bank account working for Uncle Sam.

Here's a countdown of the 10 best-paying federal government jobs, according to the online database FederalPay.org.

10. Program manager

Program managers oversee multiple projects at once

Average annual pay: $141,595

Program managers work in departments all across the government, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Energy.

They usually oversee multiple projects at once, and their job is to make sure that all the pieces come together to accomplish the federal government's long-term goals.

The IRS is the largest employer of program managers — but the best-paid PMs work for the Environmental Protection Agency and earn $170,680 a year.

Government program managers usually have a bachelor’s degree and project management experience in a related field, plus good leadership and communication skills, says PayScale.com.

9. Astronomy and space scientist

Astronomers working on the international space station

Average annual pay: $141,981

The life of a government astronomer or space scientist is described this way by Derrick Pitts, planetarium director and NASA solar system ambassador at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia: “Eat. Breathe. Do science. Sleep later."

They work on the cutting edge of space research, creating new planetary maps and supporting space missions.

NOAA (the federal agency that includes the National Weather Service), NASA and the National Science Foundation are among the agencies that hire astronomers and space scientists.

The government requires astronomers to have at least bachelor’s degrees in physics, engineering, math or related sciences. Federal astronomers working for NASA earn the most, making an average just under $162,000 a year.

8. Chief engineer

A chief engineer supervises operations aboard a U.S. research vessel.

