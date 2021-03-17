10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat

·1 min read

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emergency services in Spain’s Canary Islands said Wednesday that 10 people suffering from hypothermia have been hospitalized after a migrant boat was rescued.

A total of 52 sub-Saharans including 29 women and nine minors were found onboard the vessel south of the island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening and brought to the port of Arguineguin, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.

Among those admitted to hospital were a 25-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child in serious condition, emergency services said.

A Spanish search and rescue plane was still looking for about 200 people on four migrant boats, which had sent alerts the day before, the service said. They couldn't confirm if the boat rescued Tuesday evening was among those they were searching for.

The Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean has become the main route for West African and Moroccan migrants and asylum-seekers trying to reach Europe. Around 2,600 people have survived the dangerous crossing and reached the Canaries by boat so far this year.

In 2020, around 23,000 people successfully crossed while more than 600 were reported dead or missing according to the U.N.’s migration agency “Missing Migrants Project."

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation drops lawsuit against activist

    Sime Darby Plantation on Tuesday said it had withdrawn a lawsuit against the head of anti-trafficking NGO Liberty Shared as Malaysia's Securities Commission is no longer investigating the world's largest sustainable palm oil producer. Sime Darby had filed the lawsuit seeking information about a complaint to the Securities Commission by Liberty Shared managing director Duncan Jepson, which the company said triggered an investigation into its sustainability disclosures.

  • Indian foreign minister suggests ousting of Oxford student union president was due to racism

    Oxford University's student union has become embroiled in a diplomatic row after India's foreign minister suggested that the recent ousting of its president was due to racism. Rashmi Samant, a graduate student reading for an MSc in energy systems at Linacre College, was elected to the role in February after winning 65 per cent of the vote. She was due to take up the position at the end of the summer term and had promised to "tackle institutional homophobia and transphobia" and "decolonise the curriculum" but resigned days after being elected after a series of Colleges passed motions of no confidence following a backlash over "racist" comments she made on social media. Oxford International Society said at the time that "for a candidate who campaigned for inclusivity, it is crushing to understand this was insincere in nature", citing her "anti-Semitic, transphobic and racist social media posts". Ms Samant was also criticised for an Instagram post from 2019 of a photograph taken in Malaysia with the caption "Ching Chang". She defended the post against accusations that it was "sinophobic", saying it was a reference to a joke with a friend about her vegetarianism. During a hustings event hosted by the student publication Oxford Blue last week, she compared Cecil Rhodes to Hitler, saying "nobody erected Hitler statues". Speaking about her desire to "decolonise" Oxford, she said to students: "I just want to ask you one question. If an organisation would come up to you and give you a heap of money to set up a scholarship and say 'I want to name this the Hitler fund or the Hitler scholarship', would you do it?" Oxford's Jewish Society said it was "extremely concerned" by her social media posts, including a caption of a photo of the Berlin Holocaust Memorial which showed "severe insensitivity and ignorance" as well as her comparison between Rhodes, a British imperialist, and Hitler. Now the case has caught the attention of Indian MPs and members of Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Monday, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign minister, told MPs he would be willing to take up the issue with Britain. "As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism, wherever it is, particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora," he said. "We have strong ties with the UK. We will take up such matters with great candour when required." Ashwini Vaishnaw, a member of the BJP, described Samant's treatment as a "continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK". He said Ms Sumant was "cyberbullied" into resignation, adding: "If this happens at an institute like Oxford, what is the kind of message that goes out to the world?" The intervention of India's foreign minister came after Ms Sumant returned to her family in Udupi, a city in the south-west Indian state of Karnataka, and told The Indian Express that she was the victim of a "cancel culture mob". She said: "There was a conscious attempt made to unearth posts made by me in the past. These posts were always there, but no one raked up any issue during the election process. It was only after I won that they were brought up. I believe my posts were not malicious or racist. To take offence you have to perceive it in a certain manner."

  • Notorious couple convicted of 1996 murder in Belgium

    A Franco-Ivorian man and his Belgian wife have been convicted of killing a British businessman at a Belgian seaside resort a quarter of a century ago.

  • India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

    India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

  • An abandoned car, a suspended cop, and a murder: The mystery of a bomb scare at the Ambani residence

    India's counter-terrorism task force has arrested Sachin Vaze on allegations that he was involved in planting a car with explosives outside Ambani's residence, Antilia. Vaze was the investigating officer in the same case

  • Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros

    In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Election looming, Iran's Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

    Iran’s pragmatist president accused hardline opponents on Wednesday of obstructing efforts to lift U.S. sanctions, in remarks that demonstrate how an upcoming election in Iran is now looming over the new U.S. administration's plan for a thaw. “It is a great betrayal of the Iranian nation if any faction or person delays the end of the sanctions even for one hour,” Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks. The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden aims to revive an agreement abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

    The U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration's first face-to-face talks with China. The step reflects Washington’s “deep concern” about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy following changes to its election system endorsed by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Schoolkids race electric Formula 24 cars

    These schoolkids are racing electric Formula 24 carsLocation: Getxo, SpainGreenpower Iberia supplied their schools with the basic equipmentready for the students to modify the vehicles themselvesLocation: Bilbao, SpainThe strategy for the race is to use battery power efficientlyThe team able to complete the highest number of laps within 90 minutes winsThe project started in the UK in the 1990sas a way of promoting science subjects and raising awarenessabout alternative energy sources, climate change and pollution issues(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) STUDENT ALBERTO CASTILLO, 15, SAYING:"Apart from being fun and interesting, you can learn mechanics, electrics and then you compete. You learn things from the realm of engineering, more things for the future."(SOUNDBITE) (English) STUDENT TOMAS CIFRIAN,14, SAYING:"Climate change. It's a very good idea to have electric cars to stop climate change. Make the world a bit more hospitable for us."

  • EU leaders turn on each other in AstraZeneca Covid vaccine row

    Brussels blamed EU governments for growing vaccine chaos on Tuesday night as it accused them of stockpiling jabs despite a looming third Covid wave. The European Commission's rare rebuke of member states came after 17 countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain halted the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine until the EU's medicines regulator completes an investigation. On Tuesday, however, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was "no indication" that the suspended AstraZeneca vaccine caused fatal blood clots. It will give the result of its investigation on Thursday. While new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the success of the UK's vaccination programme – with three quarters of over-80s and one in three overall now testing positive for antibodies against Covid – the French prime minister and Germany's national disease centre warned of a third wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, urged European countries to follow the lead of Britain's "world class regulator" and continue using the jab, adding that its "real world impact" had been demonstrated in the 11 million British people who had received it. In what will be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at countries that have suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations, Mr Hancock added: "We know not only is it safe, it's actually saving lives here right now."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed the Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery

    The couple faced criticism last year for continuing to use a crown in their monogram despite stepping back as senior royals.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.