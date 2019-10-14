10 hot Halloween nail art ideas to try this season originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's the spookiest time of year and the perfect time to play up your nails. Why not, right?!

If you are ready to skip out on a full-blown Halloween costume, a great alternative is to try out two full hands of festive nail art.

Whether you are looking to show off a pumpkin-filled accent nail or go all out with skull heads, the options are endless.

PHOTO: Pumpkin nail art for fall. (mikkismanis/Instagram ) More

Ahead, we have curated a list of some of the most standout nail art looks to add to your mood board this season.

(MORE: Huda Beauty is redefining 'nude' eyeshadow palettes with latest launch)

Scroll ahead and get ready to screenshot.

@betina_goldstein

Try out these python print nails hand-painted by Los Angeles-based nail artist Betina R. Goldstein.

@galanea_marta

Press play on the video above to see how this spooky spider manicure comest together.

@gellynailsbystacie

If you want to keep your look chic with just a hint of spook, try out two accent nails and a neutral-toned based.

@mikkismanis

These nails are the perfect combination of fall and fun.

@umanailartist

This cool look was created using The GelBottle Inc nail polish in colors Icelandic Summer, Jet Black, and Daisy.

@paintboxnails

This pumpkin spice-like look can take you from fall to winter -- and back again.

@nailexecutive

Eye see you loving these nails in the near future.

@esthe.abbi

These stiletto digits are bloody but boo-tiful!

@luxapolish

Hello, Halloween nails. Nice to see you.

@glam_nail_inspo

Just go for it. You only live once.