10-hour standoff ended with aid of Nampa police drones. Here’s where fugitive was hiding

A 10-hour standoff between law enforcement and a Nampa man at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year ended in an arrest Tuesday night.

Nampa Police Department Specialized Enforcement Team officers worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest Rodolfo Reyes, 36, who had an outstanding felony warrant from May for alleged domestic battery that caused traumatic injury, according to a police news release.

Police also had been searching for Reyes in May after they said he took his son — he did not have custody — from a gas station. An Amber Alert was issued and the 2-year-old was located three days later.

Law enforcement said they arrived at Reyes’ Nampa home at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. Ada Street.

“While approaching the residence, officers confirmed ... that Reyes was in the back yard, but then he went inside the residence and was not seen again,” the release stated.

“Reyes refused to come to the door, would not answer his cell phone or comply with orders on a loudspeaker to exit the residence.”

Officers set up a perimeter around the property after Reyes “refused to come to the door” and ignored orders to come out of the residence, and they called in police specialists to help with negotiations.

Law enforcement attempted to get Reyes to come out of the house by using gas, but he stayed inside, the release said.

Through the use of drones, police eventually were able to locate Reyes in a crawl space of his home. He was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. and booked into the Canyon County jail, according to the release.

Nampa authorities have since added resisting arrest to the charges Reyes is facing.