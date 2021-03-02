10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

Madison Hall
·3 min read
cruz airport police
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, checking into Cancun International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

  • Sen. Ted Cruz's approval ratings dropped in recent weeks, a new poll from Morning Consult shows.

  • Cruz traveled to Mexico during a recent winter storm that caused millions of Texans to lose power and water.

  • His approval rating is lower now than when he objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz drew national ire after he attempted to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, but according to a new poll from Morning Consult, his overall job approval from Texans was hurt far more when he vacationed in Cancún during a winter storm that left much of Texas without power or water for days.

According to polling conducted between February 18-28, Cruz's net approval rating dropped from +6 to -5 in the weeks following his Cancún excursion. A net approval rating is calculated by subtracting the share of disapproving Texan voters from the share of voters that approve of Cruz.

Morning consult poll cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun during a deep freeze in Texas hurt his job approval more than trying to appeal the results of the 2020 presidential election Morning Consult

Cruz joined his Republican colleagues in objecting to the certification of several states in the presidential election on January 6, 2021, citing that "democracy is in crisis" because "recent polling shows that 39% of Americans believe the election that just occurred quote 'was rigged," echoing the baseless accusations of former President Donald Trump. After objecting to Arizona's certification, the Capitol was breached by a large group of pro-Trump rioters trying to stop the certification from continuing, leading to the deaths of several police officers and protestors.

Once the rioting quelled and the certification process began once more, Cruz objected to the certification of Pennsylvania's electoral vote. His net approval ratings dropped 6 percentage points in the days following the riots and his personal objections.

Just one month later, Cruz's approval ratings among Texans rose back to just below his pre-electoral objections. On February 18, Cruz's net approval was back to +6 - one point lower than the day of the riot.

But just as Cruz's job approval rating began to return to normal levels, Texas was hit by a massive winter storm that blanketed the state in snow and ice. The state's infrastructure was crippled by the cold, causing water disruptions in nearly half of the state and leaving millions of Texans without power in below-freezing temperatures for days.

As large swaths of Texans huddled for warmth and boiled water to drink, photos of Cruz emerged on Twitter showing the senator traveling to Cancún, Mexico, with his family. Cruz and his team did not respond to his travel photos for over 12 hours until he broke his silence to say that he went because he wanted to be a "good dad" and only planned on shepherding his children to the 5-star hotel before returning.

Cruz's spontaneous vacation enraged many Texans across the state, including Cruz's congressional colleague, GOP Rep. Michael McCaul.

"Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," McCaul said.

Cruz's net approval rating dropped to -5 following his short Mexican excursion, a six-point fall from his approval rating directly after the Capitol insurrection and his electoral objections. Still, Cruz does not seem to fret about his falling approval rating and even embraced the scandal when recently speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida.

"Orlando is awesome," Cruz said. "It's not as nice as Cancún, but it's nice."

