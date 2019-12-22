Here Are 10 House Democrats Who Really Put It on the Line Voting to Impeach Trump

There are few votes as historic—or as potentially career-ending—for a member of Congress as the one just cast to impeach a president. It’s being compared to Democrats losing the House and Senate in 1994 after voting for Clinton’s tax increase and in 2010 for supporting Obamacare.

Freshmen Democrats in districts previously held by Republicans face the greatest risk. This group, dubbed “frontline” Democrats, many of them women, voted to hold President Trump accountable on both articles of impeachment knowing full well the possible consequences.

“The political implications of impeachment for Democrats in Trump districts was unclear, but they voted yes because they knew it was the right thing to do, and have to live with themselves for the rest of their lives,” says David de la Fuente with Third Way, a moderate Democratic group that at The Daily Beast’s request identified 10 freshmen Democrats with the most to lose in casting their vote for impeachment.

Three of these freshmen lawmakers—Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria of Virginia—were among a group of seven newly elected Democrats with national security credentials who stepped forward in September to support impeachment after it became public that Trump had withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

These are the kind of members Speaker Pelosi had been protecting for months as she held off on impeachment. When they declared as a group in a Washington Post opinion piece that national security is at stake, and they now favored an impeachment inquiry, the die was cast for Pelosi to proceed.

As impeachment day approached, Slotkin immersed herself in the House Intelligence Committee report on Trump’s activities. A former CIA analyst, she told her constituents in a raucous town meeting in Holly, Michigan, days before the vote, “Whether you agree with me or not, I have attempted to be transparent, to be communicative and to let you know what I was doing.”

Amidst loud boos and strong cheers, she declared the impeachment vote “an issue of principle. I felt it in my bones.”

Here are the 10:

1. Slotkin won her Michigan district by 3.83 percentage points in 2018; Trump won it by 7 points in 2016. Cook Political Report rates the district a tossup for 2020.

