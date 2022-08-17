10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump: Where are they now?

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON - The decision of 10 members of the House of Representatives to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump has cost some of them their seats, including the most vocal critic, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost the state's primary Tuesday to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Trump has spent most of his post-presidency backing candidates who are running against the lawmakers he considers disloyal to him.

Four of these 10 Republicans have lost the primaries, four have chosen not to seek reelection, and two made it through their primaries and are running in November’s general election to keep their seats.

Here is the most up-to-date news about them.

Tuesday's election results: Liz Cheney, Trump foe, loses Wyoming primary; Murkowski, Tshibaka to face off in Alaska: primary recap

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney was elected in 2016. She is the vice chair and one of the two Republicans working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In her concession speech to Hageman on Tuesday, Cheney said, "I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it."

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Herrera Beutler, lost to Trump-endorsed candidate Joe Kent in Washington state's primary. Kent was one of the eight challengers Herrera Beutler faced.

House members who voted to impeach Trump: 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. How are they faring now?

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Meijer lost the Republican primary election to John Gibbs, who worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development while Trump was in office. Gibbs, a Trump-backed candidate, has echoed the former president's false statements about the 2020 election.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Newhouse defeated Trump-backed Loren Culp, one of two Republican impeachment supporters to win his primary contest. Newhouse condemned Trump for his lack of action on the Capitol attack, saying that "our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office."

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

Rice was defeated by Russell Fry in a June primary. Fry gained Trump's endorsement because of Rice's stand against the former president. Rice lost by nearly 25 percentage points.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Valadao and Democratic challenger, California state Rep. Rudy Salas, have moved to the general election in November after the nonpartisan primary. In what is expected to be a difficult election, Democrats redrew Valadao's district to lean more toward Democrats.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-III., is the only other Republican serving on the Jan. 6 committee besides Cheney. Kinzinger, who will not be seeking reelection, has continually criticized the former president, and has promised to remain active in politics.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

Gonzalez announced his retirement in September. Gonzalez said in a statement alluding to the House Republicans' loyalty to Trump that "the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision."

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

Katko announced in January he will not be seeking reelection. He said his decision to step down has nothing to do with the former president. Katko has said he wants to spend more time with his family.

Rep. Fred Upton, Mich.

Upton was the last of the four who announced he would not seek reelection after voting to impeach Trump, is Michigan’s longest serving member of Congress. While announcing his retirement in April, Upton said, "even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me."

Contributing: Kenneth Tran

