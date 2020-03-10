These 10 household essentials are selling out across the country—here's where to get them

These are the 10 products that everyone should have right now to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, people are taking precautions to stay healthy and stock their homes with all the supplies they might need to help disinfect surfaces and keep their hands clean, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But many of the household essentials you might need to stay safe during this outbreak are selling out. From paper towels to hand sanitizer and more, these products can help you and your family stay safe and be prepared, no matter what happens.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the most essential household products to have during the coronavirus outbreak and where to get them before they sell out. Due to increased demand, some prices for select items may be higher than usual and there may be shipping delays, but we'll also be continuing to update this list as supplies dwindle, so be sure to check back often.

1. Hand sanitizer and wipes

The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol content. More

Hand sanitizers from Purell and GermX are flying off the shelves right now, but you should be picky because the truth is, they’re not all the same. Some contain an alcohol substitute known as benzalkonium chloride, which isn’t as effective if you’re trying to stop the spread of germs. Instead, you want to look for a hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol content, according to the CDC.

There are a few options still available that are worth grabbing now, including Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Pump Bottle (available at Target for $5.49) and these Dynarex Alcohol Prep Pads (available on Amazon for $5.05).

But these items are selling out fast (seriously, you may even have to go in-store to grab them), so we definitely suggest you grab them as soon as possible. Or, you could just make your own, especially since the World Health Organization (WHO) just put together this do-it-yourself guide to creating your own sanitizer. Word of caution though—their step-by-step instructions do require 96% ethyl alcohol.

2. Hand soap

Wash your hands as often as you can. More

According to the CDC, one of the best things you can do right now to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently. That means scrubbing them after you use the bathroom, ride public transportation, blow your nose, cough, or sneeze, as well as before you eat. The American Red Cross also recommends that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds in order to effectively clean them. While antibacterial soap is crucial, just regular hand-washing is a crucial way to stop germs from spreading.

3. Toilet Paper

Grab this household essential now, if you're running low. More

During natural disasters and other emergencies, toilet paper always seems to be the first thing to go out of stock. The thought of running out of wipes to do your business when you can’t leave the house is absolutely horrifying. While we ranked the Charmin Ultra Soft as the No. 1 toilet paper for your No. 2, in times like these, you’re better off taking what your can get—even if it’s one-ply. Here are all the places you can still order toilet paper from.