10 hurt as gunfire erupts at Miami Gardens video shoot involving rapper French Montana

Ten people were injured by gunfire in the back parking lot of a popular Miami Gardens soul food restaurant Thursday night, during a video shoot involving a New Orleans rapper who managed to escape, according to law enforcement sources.

Police on Friday morning were still trying to piece together what triggered the shooting but a law enforcement source said that French Montana — a multi-platinum sensation who boasts more than 34 million social media followers — is believed to have avoided injury after being hauled away by security either before, or just after gunfire broke out at The Licking, located at 17647 NW 27th Ave.

The video shoot was apparently supposed to take place outside another restaurant a few blocks away, but was moved after some type of altercation, law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald. Police are investigating if they incidents are related.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said Friday morning that police were not informed about the video production and that no permit had been pulled, as required.

“Any time you’re filming within the city, you should obtain a permit, or at least let us know what’s going on,” the chief said.

Noel-Pratt couldn’t confirm reports that one of the injured was the Montana’s personal bodyguard. She said the injured, some who scattered after the gunfire, were transported to area hospitals, some by friends, others by ambulance. There were no reported fatalities but the condition of each victim wasn’t immediately known.

Social media posts claimed a young New Orleans rapper who goes by Rob49, and whose real name is Robert Thomas, and French Montana’s bodyguard were shot while shooting the music video. WSVN 7News spoke to witnesses who said the shoot was for French Montana.

Video from several Twitter users showed police giving aid to two men whom the posters identified as Rob49 and a bodyguard for French Montana, a Morrocan-American artist whose real name is Karim Kharbouch.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Witness Ced Mogul told NBC 6 the video was originally shot at a nearby KFC but later moved to The Licking following a robbery. He also shared a video with the station that showed French Montana and Rob49 sitting in the backseat of a car during the shoot.

On Friday morning detectives continued to investigate the crime scene. Police said it was not a drive-by shooting and that gunfire likely came from both directions. A law enforcement source familiar with the incident said multiple guns that had been used were found at the crime scene.

Some of the victim’s loved ones were spotted at Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night waiting patiently for any information.

JUST IN: Popular New Orleans rapper Rob49 was shot at his video shoot in Miami. He’s in stable condition. French Montana’s bodyguard is allegedly fighting for his life. pic.twitter.com/hkAoPgX713 — SAY CHEESE! (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 6, 2023

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.