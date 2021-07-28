10 indicted for allegations of abuse at YDC

Jul. 28—Ten men charged with abusing teenagers at the Manchester Youth Development Center have been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury, with several now facing additional charges, the Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Ten former workers at the state-run Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged in April with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

The center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the focus of a criminal investigation since 2019. More than 300 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

In all, 87 indictments were announced Wednesday. Five defendants received additional charges from the grand jury, including Jeffrey Buskey and Stephen Murphy.

The pair had 82 rape charges filed against them in July of 2019, but those were dropped before they were re-arrested in April following an expanded investigation.

Buskey now faces 25 charges, up from 5, while Murphy's charges now total 15, also up from five.

The indictments announced this week include:

Bradley Asbury, 66, Dunbarton, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice);

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, Quincy, Mass., 25 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

Frank Davis, 79, Contoocook, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault;

Stephen Murphy, 55, Danvers, Mass., 15 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

Lucien Poulette, 65, Auburn, 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 12 counts of felonious sexual assault;

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, Weare, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

James Woodlock, 56, Manchester, six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice);

Jonathan Brand, 56, Concord, two counts of felonious sexual assault;

Trevor Middleton, 52, Belmont, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one count of felonious sexual assault;

Story continues

Stanley Watson, 52, Allenstown, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

According to state officials, this investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is asked to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General's Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.