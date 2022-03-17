10 indicted in Boyd Co.

Mar. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury had another busy Tuesday, mainly dealing with drug and theft cases.

The grand jury indicted 10 people in total in this week's session.

A grand jury is a group of citizens who are called together to review the evidence put forth by the prosecutor to decide if a case can move forward into the circuit court.

The document that results from that decision — which is the establishment of probable cause — is called an indictment.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Jacob R. Crockett, 20, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Angela Hemlepp, 44, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Randy Chaffin, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Russell L. Hogsten, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Buddy W. Turner, 50, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

—Tara A. Smith, 42, Marvin S. Hogsten, 49, and Tara N. Bushnell, 35, all of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Samantha Reeves, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first offense simple possession of meth. She was indicted as a co-defendant in the drug case surrounding fugitive Gary Rowe.

