10 indicted by Knox grand jury

Apr. 26—KNOX COUNTY — A Scalf man was handed a nine-count indictment by a Knox County grand jury on Friday for an incident that occurred in January.

Markel L. Mills, 55, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; registration and title requirements for vehicles; operating a vehicle with no registration plate; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance; obstructed vision and/or windshield; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; and failure to wear a seat belt.

According to the indictment, Mills was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants on January 8 and has previously committed and been convicted of the same offense back in 2018 and 2012. Mills was allegedly operating a vehicle while his license had been revoked or suspended for past violations of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Others indicted Friday and their charges include:

-Eric T. Johnson, 42, of Gray: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Melissa S. Mills, 56, of Barbourville: Bail jumping in the first degree.

-Harlan E. Smith, 39, of Girdler: Bail jumping in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Jerry A. Middleton, 30, of Barbourville: Theft of mail matter; persistent felony offender in the first degree; burglary in the third degree; criminal mischief in the third degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Jeremy K. Hubbard, 31, of Barbourville: Bail jumping in the first degree; persistent felony in the second degree.

-Christian A. Shrader, 22, of London: Custodial interference; unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree.

-Emanual L. Hoskins, 47, of London: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; criminal mischief in the third degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Jarad D. Napier, 32, of Barbourville: Assault in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.

-Amber N. Simpson, 27, of Barbourville: Wanton endangerment in the first degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; persistent felony offender in the second degree.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.