10 indictments handed down
Apr. 12—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the SciotoCounty Grand Jury met on April 8 and returned 10 Public indictments and three Secret indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
DAVID S. RUSSELL, 52
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
DYLAN JAMES FRATE, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Marihuana
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
DERICK DERON FONVILLE, 32
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
5 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin
9 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
5 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
9 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
2 Counts Possession of Heroin
RANDY TRIBBLE, JR., 26
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
5 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin
9 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
5 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
9 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
2 Counts Possession of Heroin
NATHANIEL LEE FODGE, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Sexual Battery
Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Endangering Children
ANDREA D. CRAGER, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
2 Counts Complicity in the Commission of an Offense
ERIC SHANE COPAS,41
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Theft of Drugs
4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
4 Counts illegal Processing of Drug Documents
AMANDA L. BLAKE, 40
Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DENNIS DEWAYNE JONES, 50
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
TERRY ALLEN JEWELL, 53
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Murder
2 Counts Felonious Assault
2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability