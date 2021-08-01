10 injured in New York City shooting outside laundromat

Kaelan Deese
At least 10 people were shot and injured during a shooting outside a New York City laundromat on Saturday by two suspects who fled on the back of mopeds, according to police.

The shooting happened in the Queens neighborhood of Corona at around 11 p.m. The suspects were reportedly masked, and at least three known gang members were among the wounded victims, the New York City Police Department revealed.

"This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a Sunday press conference, adding that the information he provided was "preliminary."

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the suspects know the area, suggesting why they wore masks.

GRISLY VIRAL VIDEOS PUT SPOTLIGHT ON NEW YORK'S CRIME WAVE

Security footage released by the NYPD shows the two men turning the corner on a sidewalk before pulling out firearms, extending their arms, and firing. Two men on scooters can be seen riding on the sidewalk behind the first two men.

The victims were in the range in age from 19 to 72, according to Commanding Officer Galen Frierson. No victims were fatally wounded, and all were transferred to a local medical facility on Saturday.

Essig added that three of the victims were known Trinitarios gang members and are believed to be the intended targets of the shooting.

The four men involved in the shooting and getaway were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts. No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.

The day after the shooting, Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams said that the city is "losing the grip on gun violence" during a separate press conference. The former police chief has advocated for a tougher response to crime in the city as he campaigns for the position of mayor.

The Washington Examiner contacted NYPD but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

