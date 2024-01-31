These 10 interstates are the deadliest in the US. Two of them run through Texas.

Let's face it: Most of us hate driving on interstates. Between the traffic and weather — and sometimes both — these roads stress us out. And if you're making a long drive, potentially across states, the whole experience may leave you exhausted.

Add on the risk of getting into an accident, and exhaustion is the least of your worries. You hold your breath, grip the steering wheel until your knuckles turn white, and don't dare to take your eyes off the road. The tightness in your chest only goes away when you turn onto the exit ramp.

Unfortunately, not everyone makes it to that ramp. A recent study by Assurance IQ, an insurance policy shopping platform, reveals some unsettling statistics.

What are the most dangerous states to drive through?

Here are the most dangerous states to drive through overall:

California, 20.3 fatal crashes per 100 miles Florida, 19.6 fatal crashes per 100 miles Texas, 15.4 fatal crashes per 100 miles

What are the deadliest interstates in the U.S.?

Here's the ranking of the 10 most dangerous interstates in the country:

I-4, Florida I-35E, Texas I-45, Texas I-30, Arkansas and Texas I-24, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois I-5, California, Oregon, and Washington I-95, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine I-78, Pennsylvania and New Jersey I-93, New Hampshire and Massachusetts I-26, North and South Carolina

Where are the deadliest interstates in Texas?

At nearly 30 fatal crashes per 100 miles, I-35E ranks second for the deadliest interstates in the U.S. It runs northbound through the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

A close third, I-45 also runs through Texas. It begins south in Galveston and snakes north to Dallas and averages 24.6 fatal crashes every 100 miles.

What is the deadliest interstate?

Florida's I-4 runs from I-75 in Tampa to I-95 in Daytona Beach. It averages 34 fatal crashes every 100 miles.

What are the least dangerous states to drive through?

Here are the top three least dangerous states to drive through:

North Dakota, 1.58 fatal crashes per 100 miles Alaska, 1.81 fatal crashes per 100 miles Vermont, 2.06 fatal crashes per 100 miles

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: These two Texas highways are the deadliest interstates in the US