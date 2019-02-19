Cute and Easy Easter Cakes You Can Make with Your Kids
Grab some Easter candy and baking supplies, and get ready to be inspired!
Treat your family and guests to a special treat after your Easter brunch or holiday dinner with these delicious and easy-to-make cakes. A whole lot of these recipes involve candy, or the placement of fun little extras like mini cookies or marshmallows, making the process especially fun for kids. If you still have room for more ideas on your holiday table, check out our best Easter cupcakes and cute dessert ideas!
Grab some Easter candy and baking supplies, and get ready to be inspired!