10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / Getty Images

As a consumer, you have lots of choices when it comes to where to shop. But in these days of inflation and accompanying rising prices, you're undoubtedly feeling the pinch at the cash register. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can find some price relief with items that are a tremendous value compared to other stores.

See: 9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer

Important: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

From treats to medications to pantry staples, Sam's Club can help you to save big money -- more than enough to pay you back for the $45 basic annual membership fee. These 10 items, in fact, are always cheaper at Sam's Club.

Shutterstock.com

Zevia Soda

"At Sam's Club, you can find a 30-pack of six different flavors for around $17, which is far better than what you'll pay at other stores," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "At standard grocery stores, you can expect to pay anywhere from 87 cents to $1.05 per can, but at Sam's Club, it works out to about 57 cents per can. If you're trying to avoid sugar but still want a soda fix, this is an incredible deal."

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

oxyzay / Shutterstock.com

Peanut Butter

Janell Poulette, founder of SavingYouDinero.com, has a favorite go-to at Sam's Club. "It's a two-pack of peanut butter that will last you months," she said.

Sam's Club has a few choices, including two 48-ounce jars of Skippy creamy style spread for $10.28 -- 10.7 cents per ounce. Compare that to Target, where single 40-ounce jars cost $5.99, or about 15 cents an ounce.

Magone / iStock.com

Sugar

"If you like to bake, Sam's Club has an excellent deal on name-brand sugar," Ramhold said. "You can get a 10-pound bag of Domino sugar for about 72 cents per pound, or around $7.28. An even better deal as long as you can store it is the 25-pound bag of sugar for about $16.98, which works out to 68 cents per pound."

Shutterstock.com

Chocolate Chips

Continue that baking trend with chocolate chips, Poulette said.

Story continues

"They have a giant, resealable bag that makes it easy to add to cookies, pancakes, or just grab a handful as needed," she said.

Pick up the 72-ounce bag of Nestle Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chips for $9.98, which works out to almost 14 cents an ounce. You'd need to buy six standard-sized 12-ounce bags at Target to get the same chip count. At $2.79 a bag, that's more than 23 cents per ounce.

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

Trash Bags

Kevin Huang, the CEO of Ambient Home, said every home needs kitchen trash bags -- especially high-quality ones -- and he recommends Sam's house brand.

"The Member's Mark trash bags at Sam's Club are your best bet if you want a heavy-duty trash bag that can carry 10 pounds more than other brands and won't rip and spill its contents," he said. "It comes in three scents - lavender, fresh and clean, and unscented and, best of all, it is much more affordable at $18.98 for a box of 200 13-gallon trash bags. That's only nine cents each. This price point is definitely much less than other brands of the same kind and quality, and you'll only find it at Sam's Club."

The Member's Mark Power Flex tall kitchen drawstring trash bags compare to the Glad ForceFlex bags, where a box of 200 sells for $32.49.

HandmadePictures / Shutterstock.com

Albanese Gummy Bears

"These have a loyal following as being the best gummy bears out there, and Sam's Club has one of the best prices candy fans can find," Ramhold said. "A 56-ounce bag is around $8.48, or 15 cents per ounce at the warehouse club; meanwhile, shopping elsewhere means paying up to $8 for a 36-ounce bag - that works out to 22 cents per ounce."

Ekaterina_Minaeva / Shutterstock.com

Full-Size Candy Bars

"Speaking of candy, if you want to be known as the 'full-bar house' for trick or treating around Halloween, Sam's Club has prices that are hard to beat. For instance, a box of 36 full-sized Kit Kat bars will cost around $27.52 normally, which is about 76 cents per bar," Ramhold said. "Shopping elsewhere, a single Kit Kat bar will cost roughly $1.29 or so, and even if you buy a multi-pack in a regular grocery store, it'll still work out to about $1 per bar at best.

"Even better is that Sam's Club has Halloween-themed candies in bulk as well, depending on the season. So if you want to hand out Reese's pumpkins, you can get a bag of 65 of those for about $10.98, or about 17 cents per pumpkin. And if you want to offer a variety of candies, Sam's Club has boxes of full-sized Butterfingers, Crunch bars and Baby Ruths to make it easier to mix things up; expect to pay around $20.46 for a box of 32 of these, which works out to about 64 cents per candy bar."

Johnrob / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Allergy Pills

Leila Ruth Novales, who works in the medical profession as the marketing director at Fortis Medical Billing, recommends Sam's Club for anti-allergy medication.

"Member's Mark has the lowest-priced anti-allergy medicine around" she said. "Aller-itin loratadine tablets are very affordable at only $11.97 for 400 tablets or 3 cents per tablet. It's an over-the-counter medicine similar to big brands like Claritin."

A box of 70 Claritin tablets costs nearly $39 at Walmart, and the store's private label -- Equate -- is priced at $12.24 for 120 tablets. That's about 56 cents and 10 cents per pill, respectively -- much higher than the Sam's Club price.

iStock.com

Cereal

"Not only will you find better prices on single flavors, but you'll also find better prices on variety packs," Ramhold said. "For instance, at a regular grocery store, a box of Honey Nut Cheerios may be about 25 cents per ounce; at Sam's Club, you can get a bigger amount for about 16 cents per ounce. If you don't want to commit to that much of one flavor, though, Sam's Club also has better prices on variety packs. For instance, a box of 8 mini boxes of Kellogg's cereal at standard big-box stores works out to about 54 cents per box; at Sam's Club, you can get a package of 30 mini boxes for around 33 cents per box."

Volkova Vera / Shutterstock.com

Deodorant

Sam's Club has a lot of bargains in the personal care department, and deodorant is at the top of the list. Pick up a five-pack of Dove Men+Care antiperspirant deodorant, 2.7-ounce size, for $19.58 -- less than $4 each. If you buy one at a time, expect to pay $5.99 each at Target.

If you bought these 10 items on a regular basis, the savings would be considerable at the end of a year. It's probably time to put your Sam's Club membership to its best use.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club