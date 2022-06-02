10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target

hapabapa / iStock.com

When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain areas, overtaking its competitors for specific items. If you go in knowing where you'll get the best deals, Target can be an excellent place to shop.

Baby Formula and Diapers

New parenting often comes with sticker shock when you realize just how much everything costs and how often you need to buy it, particularly essentials like diapers and baby formula. The Krazy Koupon Lady compared the prices of these items at Target and Walmart, the latter of which is often known for being the cheaper place to buy man things, and Target won out.

Several comparisons included:

Pampers Cruisers Size 3, 140 count

Target: $37.99

Walmart: $39.94

Similac Advance Infant Formula 23.2 ounce

Target: $24.69

Walmart: $25.94

Baking Supplies (Flour/Sugar/Baking Soda/Powder/Oats)

If you like spending your free time whipping up baked creations in the kitchen, then make Target your go-to for items such as flour, sugar, baking soda and oats, according to blogger Vanessa Dueck. Even for typically pricier gluten-free flours. She compared Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free at two locations. At Safeway, a 22 oz bag of the brand was $4.99. At Target, for double the size, 44 oz, she only paid $6.99.

Cashew Butter

If you've only been using peanut butter in your PB&Js, now is the time to branch out to the delectably creamy, intoxicatingly rich cashew butter, a delicacy that can often cost you a pretty penny elsewhere. But according to Delish, Good & Gather's tasty nut butter is about as low as you can find it, for $6.99/jar.

Cleaning Supplies

If you want to be on the "Up & Up" spend your money on cleaning supplies at Target's own "Up & Up brand" of cleaning supplies, according to Reader's Digest. You'll recognize Target's own brand because it has an arrow on the packaging, and that arrow signifies cost savings. Additionally, Target may reward certain purchase thresholds with gift cards.

Frozen Fruits

Do you like to get your mornings started with a fresh fruit smoothie? Do you hate when fresh fruit goes bad all the time? Frozen fruit is a great and convenient way to make sure you're getting all your nutrients without food waste--and Target makes it affordable, according to The Smarter Home Maker.

Home Decor

When you think affordable home décor if your first thought is IKEA, you're on the wrong track. A study done by Self Financial found that Target ranks as the most affordable in homestore goods among such contenders as Bed, Bath & Beyond, Crate & Barrel, and Wayfair. They compared products for the bedroom, office, bathroom, hallway, kitchen and living room and Target came up on top for best prices.

Laundry Detergent and Dryer Sheets

Another product we just never stop needing to buy is laundry detergent (and dryer sheets) since laundry is a never-ending process. Krazy Koupon Lady found that laundry needs were cheaper at Target:

Snuggle Dryer Sheets, 200 count

Target: $6.64

Walmart: $6.97

Tide Laundry Detergent, 154 ounce

Target: $18.99

Walmart: $19.94

Your dishes won't season themselves, so you better have your favorite spices on hand. Target makes this easy with their "Good and Gather" label of affordable spices that sell for a few bucks each. From onion powder to paprika, cinnamon, basil and more, you can't beat this great price to bring pep to your recipes.

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Before 2020, most of us probably didn't put a lot of thought into our toilet paper and paper towels, but the shortages inspired by the pandemic changed that. Target regularly has great low prices on their own brand of Up & Up Paper Towels, but, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady, they also beat out Walmart on some name brands, including:

Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper, 12 mega rolls

Target: $11.87

Walmart: $12.48

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, 24 mega rolls

Target: $22.79

Walmart: $23.82

Toys

One of the reasons many people like to shop at Target is not only for their low prices but because you can find so many of the things you need in one spot. Keep your kids happy by sending them to the toys aisles, and keep yourself happy by realizing, they're cheaper than Walmart. Krazy Koupon Lady's price comparison reveals Target to be the winner in several areas:

LEGO Mandalorian Baby Yoda

Target: $75.99

Walmart: $79.95

LEGO Captain America Mech Armor

Target: $9.49

Walmart: $9.97

Play-Doh Paw Patrol Hero Pack

Target: $13.29

Walmart: $13.99

Additionally, Target often offers coupons and discounts through their app, which can really drive the prices down.

Towels

A good towel can make or break the post-shower or bath experience. Nobody wants to reach for a threadbare towel that barely sops you up. Target has an excellent selection of bath and hand towels, with good thread count and in lots of seasonal colors at excellent prices, according to Reader's Digest.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target