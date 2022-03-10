10 Items You Need To Buy This Spring Before They Sell Out

Shutterstock.com

Spring officially starts March 20, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start shopping now. If you put off snagging hot items, they might sell out by the time summer comes.

Plus, spring flowers bring spring sales, so you want to make sure you get what you need for summer while they’re at a lower price. Whether it’s clothes, accessories or gear for outdoor activities, this is the time to buy. Let’s check out the top items this year that you should be clicking “buy now” for.

Discover: Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Read More: 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

Sunglasses

The sun is peeking out and you’re stuck with broken shades from last year. Strike while the iron is hot and you can be sporting cute sunnies for a fraction of the price. Brands such as Sunglass Hut and Oakley are offering anywhere from 15% to 50% off sunglasses. Stores such as Target also offer sunglasses for $20 or less, but you’ll want to snatch them up now before all the good styles are gone come summer.

Summer Dresses

The ultimate summer dress must-haves are decided. According to Who What Wear, some of the top dresses to wear this year are knit midi dresses (basically all knit dresses are in vogue right now), turtleneck dresses, slip dresses and skate dresses, to name a few. Make sure you get the ones that make you look best before everyone else has already ransacked the stores.

LED Submersible Lights

If you have a pool or hot tub or are going somewhere that has one, these lights definitely bring the party. The lights are controlled by a remote and change color in the water to create a beautiful stream of color. You usually can buy these on Amazon, but sales are increasing, so they might sell out before your next pool party.

Pro Tip: Where and When To Shop To Save Money on Electronics

Kayaks

Thinking of taking to the seas this summer? If you’re looking to buy a kayak, now is your time. Sporting goods stores such as Dick’s and Cabela’s are offering huge price cuts that will definitely not be around when summer hits. Get the kayak that fits all of your needs at the lowest possible price when you shop in March and April.

Story continues

Hiking Backpacks

A good hiking backpack is hard to find, and it’s especially hard to find in July after they’ve been picked over. Try to prioritize finding the one that will serve you the best before June. By acting now, you can take advantage of sales from sites such as Wilderness Exchange to get the best carrier for your cash.

Minimalist Wallets

Not only are these in right now, but they’ll keep you traveling light for your upcoming vacations. More and more people have been switching from a bulky wallet to something that holds cards and cash seamlessly. Minimalist wallets that are quality-made are going to be hard to find as the year goes on, so make sure to purchase yours as soon as you can.

More Advice: What To Buy and What To Avoid at Thrift Shops

Beach Towels

No one’s stopping you from using a bath towel at the beach, but it’s definitely going to look a little weird. Grab beach towels from Bed Bath & Beyond or Anthropologie so you’re ready to lie out in style.

Apple AirTag

If you’re always rushing out the door but never know where your phone is, the Apple AirTag can help you. Put it on your keys like a keychain, and whenever you’re looking for the items you’ve programmed with your AirTag, you’ll be able to find them. These were some of the top-selling items on Amazon recently, so it’s best to buy before they’re no longer available.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Get all of the trending shows on your television with 4K quality for under $40? It’s all possible with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently one of the top-selling items on Amazon. You can easily set up this device with your TV and even get theater quality audio with Dolby Atmos on selected titles.

Grills

March is a great time to get a low price on a grill. Places such as Home Depot and Lowe’s tend to heavily discount grills now, knowing they’ll be in high demand in summer. Get the best deal on the grill you’ve been eyeing so you can start hosting parties with delicious meats.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Items You Need To Buy This Spring Before They Sell Out