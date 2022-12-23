In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stock picks this week. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stock picks, go directly to 5 Jim Cramer Stock Picks This Week.

Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager who hosts the Mad Money show on news platform CNBC. He also runs the CNBC Investing Club and is the co-founder of finance publication The Street. His net worth, as of the end of November 2022, was in excess of $150 million. Cramer is considered a leading expert on the US stock market as he has been involved in stocks for the best part of three decades and finished his hedge fund career with returns of over 24%, becoming a finance guru between 1987 and 2001.

Cramer recently underlined recent comments from Jerome Powell, the chief of the central bank, and noted they had given investors the green-light to invest in stocks. Cramer reminded investors who were worried about the economy tipping into recession that a crisis was still avoidable and there were many segments of the market that could be potential winners in 2023. Some of the stocks that Cramer is bullish on heading into 2023 include The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

These were picked keeping in mind the latest calls that Cramer made on these equities on his Mad Money show aired by news platform CNBC. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the third quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

10 Jim Cramer Stock Picks This Week

10. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 75

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. On December 20, during his Mad Money show on CNBC, Jim Cramer outlined his bullish stance towards the drug firm, singling out the Mounjaro product. The popular investor said that Mounjaro was like a license to print money. Mounjaro is a drug made by the pharma firm for weight loss.

On December 15, UBS analyst Colin Bristow maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock and lowered the price target to $420 from $428, highlighting that central tenet of the firm’s thesis is very much intact, with the positive GGG update potentially securing Eli Lilly's dominant positioning in obesity during the out years.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 75 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $5.5 billion in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), compared to 70 the preceding quarter worth $6.7 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the stocks that Jim Cramer is bullish on.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“In the U.S., we initiated a position in pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as it brings out new drug candidates for diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. New drugs impact diabetes but have also demonstrated significant weight loss for patients who are overweight and have other co-morbidity issues as a result. Lilly is one of the two key players in diabetes care and we believe the potential market opportunity is much higher than the consensus forecasts as we are seeing evidence of accelerating adoption.”

9. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 76

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. On December 20, during his Mad Money show on CNBC, Jim Cramer outlined his bullish position on the health and well-being firm, noting that the stock was a great turnaround story.

On December 13, Goldman Sachs analyst Nathan Rich upgraded Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $652, up from $575, noting that company’s improved competitive positioning in Medicare Advantage has reaccelerated member growth for 2023 and could deliver multiple years of share gains as many peers face Stars headwinds in 2024.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a leading shareholder in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) with 1.2 million shares worth more than $557.6 million.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has held up well amid volatile markets given the characteristics of the Medicare Advantage market and expectations that it can return to market growth in the 2023 annual enrollment period. We are confident in Humana’s value creation plan and ability to get back to market enrollment growth in addition to an increasing contribution from its health care services businesses. Shares of Texas Instruments outperformed as the COVID lockdowns eased in China, and customers could accept the product shipments leading to an upside in expectations.”

8. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 85

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field. On December 20, Jim Cramer placed the healthcare firm among a basket of stocks that he said would be winners in 2023. Previously, Cramer has said that the firm is a textbook recession-proof stock and exactly the kind of name you want to own when the Federal Reserve decides to slam the brakes on the economy.

On December 12, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch kept a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock and raised the price target to $205 from $198, noting that in 2023 many headwinds remain for the North America medical supplies and technology group, but these should ease in the second half of next year.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Camas, Washington-based firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with 5.9 million shares worth more than $967.3 million.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is currently our largest position and a long-standing holding. The majority of the group’s sales come from its collection of pharmaceutical franchises, but a large majority (~45%) comes from its collection of medical device businesses and its consumer brands. Here’s how JNJ make and spends a dollar of revenues: As of 2021, about 55 cents of that dollar comes from its pharmaceutical sales – sales of drugs to pharmacies and distributors – while 30 cents come from the sale of medical devices, such as surgery equipment and orthopaedics. The rest of that dollar in sales comes from sales of JNJ’s consumer brands such as Listerine mouthwash, Nicorette nicotine tablets and Neutrogena cosmetics (…read more)

7. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 43

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. On December 20, during his Mad Money show on CNBC, Jim Cramer gave a bullish thesis on the firm, noting that the stock had much more exposure to infrastructure, and also had a boost coming from the oil and gas industry. Cramer added that the shares were definitely worth owning at 17 times earnings.

On December 19, Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott maintained a Buy rating on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) stock and raised the price target to $271 from $260, noting that it is expected that the price/cost environment will generally improve, including slowness in housing.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 43 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.8 billion in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), compared to 45 in the previous quarter worth $3.2 billion.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“We also initiated a position in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. It’s a company we know well, as we have owned it in our large-cap portfolio for quite some time. Recent share price weakness provided an opportunity for us to add it to our large-cap concentrated portfolio at an attractive discount to our estimate of intrinsic value. We believe Caterpillar stands to benefit from increased capital investment supported by a healthier/recovering end market environment, particularly in construction and mining.”

6. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. On December 20, Jim Cramer gave his take on the firm during his Mad Money show on CNBC, placing it among a basket of stocks that he thought would be winners in 2023 and also end 2022 as outperformers of the broader market.

On December 19, investment advisory Stifel maintained a Buy rating on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stock and raised the price target to $477 from $475. Analyst Stanley Elliott issued the ratings update.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is a leading shareholder in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) with 3.9 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is one of the stocks that Jim Cramer is bullish on.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“For example, we believe that farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) continues to benefit from both a strong farm economy and product innovations that directly benefit farmers’ productivity while also reducing their environmental footprint. The company has also demonstrated excellent execution, highlighted by capturing market share and maintaining margins despite dealing with a labor strike and elevated supply chain costs.”

