These 10 jobs for the city Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater pay over $80k a year and are hiring

If you’re looking for a well-paid job in the greater Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater area, there are numerous city offices currently recruiting applicants. Here are multiple jobs with a salary of $80,000 per year and above that come with extensive benefits. Additional positions are available with each city through their jobs websites.

City of Olympia jobs

City Surveyor

Salary: $97,147.23 - $118,064.54/year

Description: Supervise and direct programs within the Public Works Department and operate as a Professional Land Surveyor.

Requirements: Eight years of field and office survey experience, or equivalent education, plus two years of supervisory experience.

Finance Analyst

Salary: $87,106.94 - $105,896.88/year

Description: Manage and coordinate development and implementation of the city’s budgets, analyze reports and make recommendations based on financial data.

Requirements: Degree in accounting, finance, business, public administration or related field, plus five years of experience in accounting, budget or finance work, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Environmental Services - Program & Planning Supervisor

Salary: $97,147.23 - $118,064.54/year

Description: Oversee the key responsibilities of the Storm and Surface Water Environmental Services Program.

Requirements: Degree in natural resources, planning, public administration or related field, plus five years of experience in the aforementioned fields and two years of supervisory experience, or any equivalent combination.

IT Network and Security Specialist

Salary: $95,541.57 - $116,126.35

Description: Work with Information Services staff to support, maintain and secure the city’s network and server infrastructure.

Requirements: Associate’s degree in computer science or computer network administration or relevant certifications, plus three years of experience in design, analysis, implementation, security and support of network systems, or equivalent education and experience.

Lateral Firefighter

Salary: $75,457.33 - $107,795.32/year

Description: Respond to a variety of calls for services involving firefighting, fire prevention, and emergency medical assistance.

Requirements: Must have a high school diploma or GED, a Washington drivers license by hire date and at least 12 months consecutive full-time, career structural firefighter work experience. Must also have IFSAC or Pro Board Hazmat Operations Certification (preferred), IFSAC or Pro Board Firefighter I Certification, IFSAC Firefighter II (preferred), and National Registery or Washington State EMT or Paramedic Certification.

City of Lacey jobs

Engineering Technician III - Water

Salary: $7,095.00 - $8,437.26/monthly

Description: Performs advanced technical and sub-professional engineering work in the office and field.

Requirements: Associate’s degree in civil engineering technology and three years of work experience performing technical engineering or surveying work with emphasis in the area of assigned section responsibilities, or a combination of experience, education, and training.

Utilities Engineering Technician III - Stormwater

Salary: $7,095.00 - $8,437.26/monthly

Description: The Utilities Engineering Technician III performs advanced technical and sub-professional engineering work in the office and field and is responsible for assisting with the development and completion of a variety of public and private projects including stormwater improvements, facility projects, utility projects and similar assignments. Other duties will vary depending on the section to which the position is assigned.

Requirements: Associate’s degree in civil engineering technology or related field and three years of work experience performing technical engineering work with emphasis in the area of assigned section responsibilities.

Journey Level Maintenance Tech - Sweeper Operator

Salary: $5,910.42 - $7,025.63/monthly

Description: Perform skilled journey level maintenance, repair, and equipment operation for one of the City of Lacey Public Works Operations Divisions.

Requirements: Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and two or more years’ experience in maintenance, grounds care, repair and/or construction work on a public works maintenance crew related to the work of the division assigned to, including equipment operation and training.

City of Tumwater jobs

Transportation Engineer III (multiple positions)

Salary: $105,132.00 - $128,052.00/year

Description: The City of Tumwater is seeking motivated, dynamic individuals to play an integral role in a fast-paced, collaborative Engineering and Construction Section. One candidate is being sought for each of three positions: Engineer III – Project Manager, Engineer III – Capital Project Manager and Engineer III – Utilities Engineer.

Requirements: Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, Architecture or other closely related field and five years of experience in engineering or architecture or a closely related field.

Entry Level Police Officer

Salary: $6,503.00 - $9,389.00/monthly

Description: Applicants must first pass a written exam and physical ability test through www.PublicSafetyTesting.com. A fee is required to take the exam. Applicants that have scores submitted to Tumwater will be contacted with instructions to complete a City application. If you have not taken the written test through Public Safety Testing you will not be considered for this position.

Requirements: At least one year of experience as a police officer with a municipal police department; certification in Basic Industrial First Aid by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries; Washington State Patrol Breathalyzer Certification; completion of an Emergency Vehicles Operators Course and Baton Training Course.