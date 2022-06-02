10 jurors seated so far in Massena manslaughter trial

Jun. 2—CANTON — Ten jurors have been seated in the trial of a Massena man charged with multiple felonies in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last spring.

Blakely S. Houle, 23, who is incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton, is accused of causing the death of James M. Hayes, 30, of Massena. Mr. Hayes was a Syracuse native working as a fuel attendant for Twin Leaf in Hogansburg before his death.

District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said jury selection resumes this morning. Screening is continuing for two more jurors, plus two alternates.

He said the 10 jurors selected Wednesday have been instructed to return at 1:30 p.m. today, the earliest time opening statements would take place.

Houle is accused of striking and killing Mr. Hayes with his minivan on Center Street in Massena on the night of May 29, 2021.

In July 2021, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Houle with eight felony counts: second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.

After the May 29, 2021, incident, Massena village police initially charged Houle with second-degree manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and "numerous" other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

The indictment charges Houle recklessly caused Mr. Hayes's death in the hit-and-run and attempted to injure two people, leading to the attempted assault charges. The first-degree assault charge notes the victim was a person other than those already involved in the incident.

Houle is jailed in Canton in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.