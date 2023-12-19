10 juveniles arrested in attempted CT car thefts, separate assault of Amtrak employee

Police arrested 10 juveniles on Saturday in a few hours in connection with two separate attempted car thefts and the assault of an Amtrak employee.

The hectic chain of events began unfolding at 4:45 p.m. when police received a report that a train employee had been assaulted, according to the Branford Police Department. Police said they learned that multiple juveniles were involved in the attack, though the suspects could not be immediately located.

Then, at about 6 p.m., police received a call reporting an attempted car theft on Montoya Drive. They discovered a vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with, but the suspects were not able to start the engine, police said. Officers located three juveniles between 15 and 16 years old who they believe were involved, according to police.

Police said they also found several screw drivers, USB chargers that are commonly associated with ignition tampering, and black ski masks.

According to police, officers also were able to link the teens to the assault reported earlier in the evening. The teens were charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal trover and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police noted that two of the juveniles are on probation, including one who was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. All three teens had a criminal history and were detained after their arrest at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Later in the night around 8:30 p.m., Branford police received another report of an attempted car theft in the area of 288 East Main St. The caller said multiple juveniles were involved and the suspects then took off on foot.

Officers located and detained seven juveniles who were tied to the attempted car theft, according to police. Police said they were also able to tie the youths to a car theft that was reported in West Haven.

The group of juveniles included a 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and two 12-year-olds, according to police. Three of them were wearing GPS ankle monitors from “previous crimes,” police said.

All seven youths were charged with various offenses, including second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trover. They were detained in Bridgeport following their arrest.