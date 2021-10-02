10 Key Earnings Reports to Watch

Fahad Ali Khan
·6 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 key earnings reports to watch. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Key Earnings Reports to Watch.

Notable stocks from industrials, consumer cyclical, and technology sectors released their earnings reports earlier this week. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were among the notable companies that recently posted their quarterly financial results.

Shares of CarMax and Micron Technology fell despite beating expectations, while Paychex stock moved up following the results. Several other companies also made big moves following their earnings reports.

Photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash

To discuss the detailed performance of these stocks, let's start our list of 10 key earnings reports to watch.

10 Key Earnings Reports to Watch

10. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) fell for two straight days even after announcing better-than-expected financial results on Wednesday, 29 September 2021. The metals manufacturing company reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share for its fiscal first quarter ended 31 August 2021, ahead of the consensus forecast of $1.90 per share.

Revenue came in at $1.11 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.08 billion. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $702.9 in the comparable period of 2020.

If we compare the performance of its key segments, revenue from steel processing skyrocketed nearly 91 percent on a year-over-year basis to $822.8 million, while building products' revenue jumped 30.2 percent to $114.7 million. In comparison, consumer products' revenue rose 10.6 percent to $147.8 million, while sustainable energy solutions' revenue slipped 8.5 percent to $25.5 million.

Speaking on the results, CEO Andy Rose said in a statement:

"We had solid demand across our major end markets but also continued to face challenges with customer shut-downs due to semi-conductor and other parts shortages, labor availability, and tight supply chains which prevented the quarter from being even better."

Like Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), investors are also closely watching Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) following their financial results.

9. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) recently skyrocketed to a nearly four-year high after announcing its fiscal fourth-quarter results along with an impressive outlook. The leading distributor of health and specialty food reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the three months ended 31 July 2021, up from $1.06 per share in the comparable period of 2020.

Analysts were expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings of 80 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter inched down 0.5 percent to $6.735 and marginally missed the consensus forecast of $6.850 billion.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) also released the financial outlook for its fiscal year 2022. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 - $4.20 per share, higher than the consensus forecast of $3.38 per share. Revenue for the full year is expected to come between $27.8 billion - $28.3 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate of $27.831 billion.

8. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) recently announced better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended 31 August 2021. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, well above $1.53 per share in the comparable period of 2020.

Revenue rose 20.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $1.40 billion. Analysts were expecting Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) to report earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) also released the sales outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter. It expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion - $1.48 billion for the current quarter, above the consensus forecast of $1.40 billion.

Like Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) also came into the limelight after releasing their results.

7. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) fell 6.13 percent on Thursday, 30 September 2021, after the company announced mixed financial results for its fiscal first quarter. The furniture maker reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, down from $1.24 per share in the comparable quarter of 2020.

In addition, Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted revenue of $789.70 million, translating to a year-over-year surge of 25.9 percent. Analysts were looking for earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $650.72 million.

Addressing shareholders, Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) said:

"We had a strong start to fiscal 2022, as we experienced robust demand across our business while also successfully completing our acquisition of Knoll. Going forward, we are pleased to share that we will operate under the name MillerKnoll, and become one of the largest and most influential design companies in the world. The integration is progressing smoothly as we bring together the best of both organizations, and we are confident in our ability to deliver on our previously outlined cost synergy targets."

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) also released the financial outlook for its fiscal second quarter. It expects adjusted earnings in the range of 55 – 61 cents per share and revenue between $1.025 billion - $1.065 billion. The Q2 sales guidance is well above the consensus forecast of $748.32 million.

6. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rose nearly eight percent on Tuesday, 28 September 2021, after the company delivered solid results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The manufacturer of recreational vehicles reported adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, nearly double from $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts were expecting Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings of $2.90 per share. Revenue for the quarter jumped 54.6 percent on a year-over-year basis to $3.59 billion, ahead of the consensus forecast of $3.31 billion.

Discussing the results, CEO Bob Martin said in a statement:

"We are pleased to report that in a year of unprecedented challenges, THOR posted record net sales and net income for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, making it the most profitable year in THOR's history. For the fiscal year, we sold over 300,000 units, eclipsed $12 billion in net sales and generated net income attributable to THOR of $11.85 per diluted share, which far exceeds the former record for diluted earnings per share of $8.14 set in fiscal year 2018."

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) also caught investors' attention after posting their earnings reports.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Key Earnings Reports to Watch.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Key Earnings Reports to Watch is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Micron Technology the Best Chip Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently put the final wrap on its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 2, 2021), reporting a big rebound in revenue from 2020. After skyrocketing to all-time highs this past spring, Micron has been an underperforming chip stock and is now down about 3% so far in 2021. It could be an early indication the tide is ready to go out for Micron's business, or it might be a temporary pause tied to effects from a global chip shortage.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock dropped in the two following days after it announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. The memory chipmaker beat estimates, but concerns about capital spending and rising supply prompted investors to unload shares. Although Micron can continue to benefit from the current chip shortage and remain a leading memory chip company longer-term, investors face questions about whether that success will translate into gains for the chip stock.

  • FYI You Can Stream All Eight of the "Harry Potter" Movies Online — Here's How

    We don't have to wait until those family favorite "Harry Potter" movie marathons make their way onto cable. Here are all the ways you can watch each of the films on every streaming service.

  • Estate next door to Prince Charles and Camilla lists for $10.1 million. Take a look

    Being neighbors might mean you can bum a cup of sugar from the heir to the British throne if you ever run out.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's reportedly sold to private investment firm

    No, Lou Malnati's has not been sold, the family said. At least, not entirely.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound after September slump, Dow posts best start to October since 2003

    Stocks advanced on Friday, with equities looking to regain footing after closing out a volatile month in the red.

  • Do police belong in America's schools?

    School resource officers are tasked with keeping schools safe, but a growing body of research suggests their presence takes a significant toll on students.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke