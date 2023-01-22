10 killed, 10 injured in shooting at Los Angeles ballroom dance studio, sheriff says

A shooting inside a Los Angeles dance parlor killed 10 people and injured 10 more on Lunar New Year’s Eve, California authorities told news outlets.

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dancing studio at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials told the Los Angeles Times.

““When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer told the publication.

Authorities are seeking the gunman, KNBC reported. No description was available, and sheriff’s officials are still investigating the incident.

At least 10 people were pronounced dead at the scene and 10 more were taken to hospitals, according to the station.

“It’s too early in the investigation to know if this was a hate crime,” Meyer said, according to the Orange County Register.

The shooting may be connected to another incident in nearby Alhambra, sheriff’s officials told KABC.

Monterey Park, population 61,000, is a predominantly Asian community, the station reported. It’s about 8 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information to call 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.