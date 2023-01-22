10 killed in mass shooting at Los Angeles-area dance club, officials say

Ten people died and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting late Saturday at a Southern California dance club, officials said.

The massacre took place at a ballroom in Monterey Park, part of Los Angeles County, around 10:22 p.m. local time following a Lunar New Year celebration attended by thousands of people, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location, pouring out of the location, screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer said at a news conference.

A male suspect, who has not been otherwise identified, fled the scene after the rampage and remains at large, according to Meyers, who confirmed the shooter used a firearm but didn’t say what kind.

The 10 people killed in the attack were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The condition of the wounded victims was said to range from stable to critical after being hospitalized.

A motive has not been released, and authorities say it’s too early to determine whether the shooting was a hate crime. Data released on the Monterey Park website in 2020 said 65.6% of the city’s more than 61,000 residents were Asian.

“We will look at every angle,” Meyer said.

Officials are investigating whether an incident in Alhambra, located a few miles away, was related to the shooting in Monterey Park.

The Lunar New Year festival had been scheduled to continue Sunday but was canceled after the shooting. It’s unclear if the shooter knew anyone at the ballroom where the attack occurred, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victims have not been identified, and their ages have not been released.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred,” tweeted Kenneth Mejia, the Los Angeles City Controller who last year became the first Asian American politician elected to a citywide office position.

“Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year.”

Saturday’s shooting is the deadliest in the U.S. since 21 people — including 19 children — were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last May.

