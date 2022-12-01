10 L.A. students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -European Council President Charles Michel once again urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country's "influence" on Russia over its war in Ukraine during a visit to Beijing on Thursday. The war took up "a lot of time" during their three-hour meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People where trade, climate, human rights, COVID-19 recovery, Xinjiang and Taiwan, were also discussed, Michel told reporters via video link from Beijing. "I urged President Xi, as we did at our EU-China summit in April, to use his influence on Russia to respect the UN charter," Michel said.