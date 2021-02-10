10 last-minute gifts you can still get on sale for Valentine's Day 2021

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
Snag last-minute Valentine&#39;s Day gifts for less.
Snag last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for less.

With only four days to go before Valentine’s Day 2021, it’s officially time to kick your gift-giving search into high gear. Regardless of whether you’re shopping for a significant other, family member or much-loved partner-in-crime, your window of opportunity to find the perfect present hasn’t quite closed yet. In fact, there are still tons of sales on amazing last-minute Valentine's Day gifts—think gorgeous floral arrangements, matching mugs for couples and jewelry—that you can order just in time for Sunday, February 14.

Below, you can check out our top holiday picks, all of which will come at a discount. Some of these items allow for quick or same-day shipping via retailers such as Macy’s or Amazon, while others will land straight in your giftee's email inbox, no wait entailed. Keep scrolling to discover 11 presents you can still grab in the eleventh hour.

The best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

1. Incredible floral arrangements

Get your sweetheart some gorgeous blooms.
As trusty as ever, flowers are a Valentine’s Day gift that nearly everyone can appreciate. There are tons of sites out there that are currently offering deals on beautiful arrangements, including The Bouqs Co. This cult-favorite flower company has a bunch of gorgeous bouquets up for grabs for less through tomorrow, February 11, and you can even use coupon code VDAY20 at checkout to save $20 on your order. (Note that the last day for shipping will depend on your location and Saturday, February 13, is the last day Bouqs will deliver, since they don’t deliver on Sundays.)

For instance, you can send your sweetie this Heartfelt bunch, which consists of a picturesque mix of pink tulips and purple irises. This 18-stem bouquet typically retails from $54, but you can grab it for $34 with the coupon code.

1-800-Flowers is another classic spot to snag flowers for your Valentine. This two dozen roses assortment, for example, is normally priced from $59.99, but you can order it from $34.99, giving you a solid $25 in savings. You can also snag free shipping on select bouquets when you enter code FREESHIP at checkout, so long as you choose February 11 or February 12 as your delivery date. Otherwise, delivery times will depend on your location, so you’ll want to place your order ASAP to ensure they make it there in time.

2. These adorable matching couples' mugs

These mugs are seriously adorable.
If you and your valentine just can’t function in the a.m. without your daily caffeine fix, these Triple Gifffted Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs will be the perfect V-day gift. The set comes with two cute ceramic cups, each of which features pretty gold detailing around the lip and handle. Complete with a solid 4.7-star rating from more than 700 Amazon shoppers, this his-and-hers set is on sale for $20.87, which is down 40% from its original price of $35.

If you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day this year, you can opt for this stemless wine glass, which reads “You’re the sister I got to choose.” Once $17.91, it’s now on sale for $12.61 and drops to $11.56 when you check off the additional 6% coupon beneath the price for an overall 34% markdown. These super sweet glasses can hold 15 ounces of your fave beverage and have a 4.7-star rating from nearly 150 buyers who adored these cups.

For both of these Amazon orders, make sure to click the fastest delivery option, which will get them to your home by February 12.

3. A sentimental photo gift

Celebrate Cupid&#39;s favorite day with too-cute photo gifts.
Personalized presents are always a solid gifting route, especially because they provide sentimental value. To create your own custom present you can head to Walgreens, which provides same-day service on a ton of photo orders. For instance, you can enter the promo code PRINTNOW60 at checkout to save a whopping 60% on same-day canvas prints and floating frames through February 13. I've even used the store’s one-day service to print a floating frame for my partner, and was thrilled with the super quick turnaround and high-quality print.

For other photo gifts at Walgreens, you can use coupon code GIVEMORE to nab gifts at 40% off, also through February 13.

Get Discounted Personalized Photo Gifts at Walgreens

4. 6 months of this fan-favorite streaming service

Dates out on the town maybe temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you and your S.O. can’t enjoy fun nights in. Enter: HBO Max, a streaming service that specializes in tons of thrilling documentaries, movies and beloved TV shows, like Friends, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. Through Monday, March 1, you can purchase a six-month subscription for $69.99, saving you 20% on the original price of $89.94. To spice up those movie nights at-home, you can treat yourself to popcorn via one of our favorite popcorn makers ($14.99), experiment with fun cocktails or simply ease into relaxation after a bustling week.

Get 6 months of HBO Max for $69.99 (Save $19.95)

5. Scrumptious food and candy

Save on candy that&#39;s as sweet as your S.O.
Like flowers, food and candy tend to be a promising Valentine’s Day gift. You can show your loved one just how much you appreciate them by ordering a Harry & David gift basket, like this deluxe signature cookie basket, once $59.99 and now $49.99, for a 17% price drop. With your purchase, your Valentine will receive a whopping 47 cookies, ranging from walnut chocolate chunk to orange shortbread. This collection has also garnered a 4.5-star rating from more than 100 Harry & David shoppers, who couldn’t say enough wonderful things about this basket. You’ll just need to place your order soon so your recipient can enjoy these delectable treats in time.

If classic candy is more their jam, this 400-piece bag of Hershey’s kisses is guaranteed to be a win. The Valentine’s Day-themed morsels normally retails for $23.97, but you can save 15% with the coupon located beneath the price, bringing the cost down to $20.37. Amazon’s quickest delivery date is February 12, so you’ll need to opt for the fastest delivery option at checkout.

6. Gorgeous jewelry

Save big on jewelry at Macy&#39;s and snag worry-free same-day shipping to boot.
Ordering a beautiful piece of jewelry that will arrive in time for V-Day might seem like an impossible feat, but it’s possible with Macy’s. The retailer is offering same-day delivery on a plethora of gorgeous jewels, like this TruMiracle diamond heart pendant in 10K white gold. Once $1,400, this necklace is discounted down to $349, dropping by a whopping 75%. To receive one-day delivery on this item (and hundreds of others), you’ll have to select same-day delivery at checkout and place your order before 12 p.m. EST on the day of delivery. Orders of more than $25 will cost $15 for same-day shipping, while those under the threshold will be charged $25.95. Not every product will be eligible, so be sure to look out for the same-day delivery icon at the bottom of the item listing to ensure your gift qualifies.

7. An adventure fund

This unique gift will come in handy for your next trip.
It might be awhile before you and your loved one can take a trip, but why not start saving and planning for the future? Gift your valentine this adventure fund, normally $22.99, now $15.99 with the 30% markdown. The decorative accent is not only cute, it’s functional, too: You can slip cash and coins into the top and slowly start to save up for your next adventure together. This mini suitcase has a 4.5-star rating from more than 500 Amazon shoppers, who were thrilled with the top-quality construction of this unique gift—just ensure that you check off the fastest delivery option by the end of today, February 10, so it’ll arrive by Valentine’s Day.

Get the Young’s Adventure Fund Suitcase Bank at Amazon for $15.99 (Save $7)

8. One of our favorite essential oil diffusers

The InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser freshens the air with pleasant aromas of your choosing.
Encourage your S.O. to indulge in some much needed self-care by giving them one of our favorite essential oil diffusers, the InnoGear essential oil diffuser. It typically sells for $15.99, but you can purchase it for $13.99 when you check off the $2 coupon located beneath the price. In testing, there was a lot to love about this model: It dually functions as a nightlight and a diffuser, since the built-in LED lights rotate, and you can easily change the color. Additionally, we liked that the top locked into place, so we could move it from our bedroom to our bathroom for a bubble bath or soothing shower. You can also gift your valentine this popular set of 14 essential oils, once $24.99 and now $14.99, to match. Make sure to order both by the end of today, February 10, so they arrive on February 12.

9. A sentimental journal

Valentine&#39;s Day fatigue be gone!
Perhaps you and your partner have spent many Valentine’s Days together and you feel like there's not anything new and fun left to gift each other. To rid your relationship of that V-Day funk, you can purchase this super sweet book, A Year of Us: A Couple’s Journal. The one-question-a-day format is designed to spark fun and meaningful conversations between you and your S.O., since, in the words of the author, Alicia Muñoz, “there’s always something new to learn about each other.” You can grab it at Amazon for $13.18, which is down 12% from $14.99, and click the fastest delivery option to ensure it arrives on time (it’s also available at Walmart for slightly cheaper, though it may not make it for Valentine’s Day). This collaborative journal has garnered a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,900 Amazon shoppers, but time is ticking, so place your order by the end of today, February 10, to ensure it'll arrive in time.

Get the A Year of Us: A Couple’s Journal at Amazon for $13.18 (Save $1.81)

10. 6 months of Audible Premium Plus

This subscription gift requires zero shipping.
If your special someone is an e-book worm, this deal on Audible Premium Plus might be right up their alley. Through Monday, February 15, you can gift them six months of the subscription service for $9.95 a month, saving you 33% from the typical $89.70. (Note that after the six months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly fee of $14.95 unless you cancel ahead of time). With the membership, they’ll receive access to Audible Plus’ huge catalog of podcasts, audiobooks and more, along with a monthly credit for one premium title that they’ll get to keep forever. While we’ve yet to try out the premium version of the service, we've tested Audible, and really enjoyed it since it helped our tester get back to reading more often.

Get 6 months of Audible Premium Plus for $59.70 (Save $30)

