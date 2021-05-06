14 last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can still buy on sale for on-time delivery

Nishka Dhawan
·12 min read
These last-minute Mother&#39;s Day gifts will give make mom&#39;s day&#x002014;and they&#39;re on sale.
These last-minute Mother's Day gifts will give make mom's day—and they're on sale.

Mother’s Day 2021 is just a few days away (May 9, to be exact) and if you're still searching for the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gifts, we're here to help you out. Not only did we track down tons of options that will arrive by the big day, from a powerful Bluetooth speaker for living room dance parties to a cult-favorite pan that's coated in the velvetiest colors imaginable, we found them on sale.

With options available starting at less than $20 from popular retailers (think Amazon, Coach Outlet and more), you're sure to find a present that will be suited for just about any budget. Keep on scrolling to discover just the right item for the mother figures in your life.

1. This scented candle set for moms who need a self-care day

Lavender is one of four relaxing scents included in this the Fimiss scented candles gift set.
Lavender is one of four relaxing scents included in this the Fimiss scented candles gift set.

Every mother needs to take a day to herself from time to time, and this scented candle gift set will help her do just that. Once $29.99 and on sale for $19.99, this pick is further reduced to $18.99 when you check the coupon below the price. There are four scents in this set (lavender, spring, lemon and fig) and each soy wax candle comes in a colorful holder of its own. It also boasts more than 9,000 Amazon shopper reviews, with buyers complimenting the heady scents and long-lasting burn on each candle, which the company claims is about 75 hours. With Prime or expedited shipping, these candles can be blissing your mom out by Sunday—or sooner.

Get the Fimiss Scented Candles Gift Set at Amazon for $18.99 with coupon (Save $11)

2. This colorful bouquet of flowers

These flowers are sourced from local farms.
These flowers are sourced from local farms.

UrbanStems is offering a major discount on its customer-loved florals for USA Today and Reviewed readers. With coupon code USATODAY20, you can take 20% off your order, so mom can have a bright bouquet of flowers just in time for the holiday. We've tested this service and loved the lush blooms on our delivered bouquet. We also noted that the floral arrangement was just as big as it appeared on the site (a rarity in the flower business). You'll want to get your orders in today though: The brand is quickly selling out of its available delivery slots for Mother's Day!

Save 20% on Mother’s Day Flowers from UrbanStems with coupon code USATODAY20

3. This timeless piece of jewelry

This brass neckpiece will add a bit of luxury to everyday outfits.
This brass neckpiece will add a bit of luxury to everyday outfits.

This timeless Coach horse and carriage necklace, once $118, is now on sale for $41.30, saving you a massive $76.70. This brass neckpiece features the Coach logo in the form of a detailed horse and carriage. Coach Outlet shoppers adored the double gold-colored chain on this pick, praising its understated luxury. Those on a time crunch might prefer to point mom in the direction of this piece after picking up an e-gift card at the site for her, which can be sent instantly, since the site's guaranteed Mother's Day shipping has expired. If you do choose to have it belatedly delivered, however, one buyer noted that it doesn't come boxed, so you may want to purchase a separate gift box before handing it over to your favorite mother figure.

Get Coach Outlet e-Gift Cards

Get the Coach Horse and Carriage Double Chain Necklace at Coach Outlet for $41.30 (Save $76.70)

4. This internet-famous all-in-one pan

This cult-favorite all-in-one pan will replace eight separate cooking pieces.
This cult-favorite all-in-one pan will replace eight separate cooking pieces.

You’ve probably seen the Always Pan, which is designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware, pop up in your Instagram feed from time to time for its miraculously versatile cooking capabilities. Right now, you can make mom's life easier by picking one up for $30 off when you enter coupon code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, reducing its price from $145 to $115. In testing, we loved the lightweight and top-notch performance of this cult-favorite pick, which was able to perfectly deep fry a batch of chicken, stir-fry veggies, roast peanuts and more. We were also fans of the included metal basket, which made it easier to steam food. There’s seven different colors to choose from, so you can even pick one that will match your favorite matriarch's taste. While you can buy the pan outright if you don't mind rolling the dice on the arrival date, we recommend having mom pick hers up with a gift card, since you can choose when your recipient is notified that she has a present waiting.

Get Our Place Gift Cards from $50

Get the Always Pan at Our Place for $115 (Save $30)

5. A robot vacuum that will make cleaning a breeze

The iRobot Roomba i7+ aced nearly every test we put it through.
The iRobot Roomba i7+ aced nearly every test we put it through.

If you really want to splurge on a gift for mom, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, and it's now on sale from its usual $799.99 at $599, saving you $201. We loved its included self-emptying base, which will ensure your mother won't have to touch the dirt that's being swept off her floors. It also has powerful dust-suction capabilities that managed to pick up about 10.5 grams of debris per run in our tests. Your tech-savvy mother can even pair this appliance to Google or Alexa Home and easily set cleaning cycles, all completely hands-free. Make sure to order as soon as possible though: While it's estimated to arrive for delivery before Mother's Day for many buyers when we published this, the clock is ticking.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ at Amazon for $599 (Save $201)

6. This adorable Disney tote

Disney fan? This Minnie Mouse tote is a must-have closet essential.
Disney fan? This Minnie Mouse tote is a must-have closet essential.

Is mom a Disney fan? Then this is the gift for her. This Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse tote, which once retailed at $379, is now down to $209, saving you $170. The front of this must-have purse features a two-toned design that features Minnie Mouse applying bright red lipstick in the mirror. The back, meanwhile, is plastered with pink-and-red cartoon lip prints. It's got a 5-star rating from more than 70 Kate Spade shoppers, with many praising this tote for its roomy center compartment (it’s wide enough for you to store your 13-inch laptop, keys and your smartphone!) and high-quality construction. While regular shipping is free, you can select expedited two-day shipping ($15) or next-day delivery ($25) when you place your order to make sure it's there to put a smile on her face come Sunday.

Get the Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Leather Reversible Tote at Kate Spade for $209 (Save $170)

7. A speaker that will knock her socks off

The JBL Flip 5 speaker is ideal for music-loving moms.
The JBL Flip 5 speaker is ideal for music-loving moms.

For moms that just want to kick their shoes off and dance, a good speaker is a must. We're big fans of the JBL Flip line—in fact, we named the JBL Flip 5 the best-valued portable Bluetooth speakers on the market for its "room-filling sound" and long-lasting battery life (this thing can power through up to 12 hours on a single charge). The speaker is water-resistant, so mom can use it at the pool or on a beach day. It's also currently on sale in a bundle set, which comes with a protective hardshell case and falls from $150 to $97.49, saving you more than $50. And it may even arrive by May 9, depending on your location—but don't wait.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Speaker Bundle at Amazon for $97.49 (Save $52.51)

8. This air fryer for delicious meals

This affordable air fryer will be your mom&#39;s new go-to gadget.
This affordable air fryer will be your mom's new go-to gadget.

We awarded the Cosori air fryer max XL with the honor of being our best-valued air fryer pick, since this top-rated kitchen gadget held 2 pounds of crinkle-cut fries and delivered them "well-browned and crispy" during our tests. It’s also currently seeing a discount of $20, falling from $119 to $99.98 if you click the coupon below the product's price. We liked its digital controls and useful preset settings, which will be great if your mother figure is the type to set it and forget it. The inner basket was somewhat difficult to remove, but that was our only qualm with this appliance. For its affordable price, large capacity and even crispy cooking, it makes for a useful gift—and according to Amazon, could arrive on her doorstep before Mother's Day. (Delivery date may vary, based on location so doublecheck before you buy).

Get the Cosori Air Fryer Max XL at Amazon for $99.98 (Save $20.01)

9. This flat iron for silky-smooth hair

Give mom the gift of silky, shiny and smooth hair.
Give mom the gift of silky, shiny and smooth hair.

Give your mom the gift of salon-quality hair right at home with this must-have Hot Tools flat iron that's currently discounted from $119 to $66 at Amazon, saving you $53.99. As our favorite hair straightener ever, it excelled in the temperature setting department, offering a wide range that spans from 205 to 455 degrees Fahrenheit—an especially great feature if you have ultra-sensitive hair. Once it reached the desired temperature, a loud beep let us know it was ready to use. We also liked the long, 9-foot cord, which proved longer than any of its competitors and made it easy to plug in where it was most convenient. Don't delay, however: This iron should be ready for gifting on Mother's Day, but you may need to select expedited shipping options at checkout.

Get the Hot Tools HT7122BG Micro-Shine Flat Iron at Amazon for $66 (Save $53.99)

10. A printed tee she can wear all day long

This versatile top will look great with both slacks and jeans.
This versatile top will look great with both slacks and jeans.

Macy's is having a major Mother Day sale right now, and if you spend more than $25 (and are willing to shell out an extra $5), the brand guarantees same-day delivery on select items, so mom will receive her gift in time. If you've got a Macy's near you, you can also choose to pick up your order by 3 p.m. on May 9. One of our favorites from this sale is the JM Collection printed t-shirt, which is down from $34.50 to $24.99, and gets further reduced to just $18.74 with coupon code MOM in all three shades. More than 300 Macy's customers loved that they could dress this tee up or down, making it the perfect day-to-night top. They also liked the rayon/spandex material, which felt extremely comfortable on their skin. If your mom is looking to expand her spring wardrobe, this is a gift you should consider.

Get the JM Collection Printed T-Shirt at Macy's for $18.74 with coupon code MOM (Save $15.76)

11. A subscription service for all her favorite hobbies

Learn the best techniques, from the best
Learn the best techniques, from the best

MasterClass is a popular e-learning platform that will allow mom to take a series of video lectures from topic experts as well as her favorite celebrities, such as chef Gordan Ramsay, actress Natalie Portman and more. What's more, you can currently snag two annual memberships, regularly priced at $360, for the price of one ($180). Our Editor-In-Chief, David Kender, tested this service and loved that each class was informative and motivational. As David noted, there was nothing "cookie-cutter" about these videos and the production value of each online lesson was outstanding. The only downside? Mom can't interact with the celebrity instructors. After each lesson, however, she'll receive an online PDF covering major points from the lecture and offering further study options. If mom is looking to brush up on her skills or learn new ones, you can't go wrong with this educational pick—especially if it means more time spent together.

Get Two Annual MasterClass Memberships for $180 (Save $180)

12. These summer-ready sandals

Mom will wear these shoes all day long.
Mom will wear these shoes all day long.

If your mom needs a new pair of sandals for hotter weather and sunny days, consider these Willa slide sandals, down from $120 to $89.95 and further reduced to $67.46 automatically in your cart, saving you $52.54. Available in two colors (blue and pink) they feature a perfect 5-star rating. Recent Anthropologie customers complimented [this pair]these shoes for their comfy leather insole, as well as the springy print design. Anthropologie also guarantees delivery by Mother's Day with overnight shipping if you get your orders in by May 6.

Get the Anthropologie Willa Slide Sandals at Anthropologie for $67.46 (Save $52.54)

Get Anthropologie Gift Cards from $25

13. These Yummy gift baskets from Harry & David

Save on these delicious gift boxes at Harry &amp; David.
Save on these delicious gift boxes at Harry & David.

If you can’t be with your mom on Sunday, sending her a delectable gift basket in your stead is a great option. You can snag major savings on select delicious treats that will arrive on time at Harry & David right now, ranging from incredible chocolates and truffles to boxes filled with wine, fruits and more. At checkout, simply enter promo code MOM14 in the order summary area (click the button after "Have a promotion code?") to ensure your order will arrive by Mother’s Day with $14.99 shipping (that's $10 off the usual $24.99 price.)

If you've got a little more leeway with the arrival date, you can save on this top-rated dessert truffles box, which is typically priced at $39.99 but is currently on sale for $29.99—a huge steal considering the jaw-dropping array of milk chocolate, strawberry milkshake and dark chocolate truffles inside.

Get the Harry & David Dessert Truffles Box for $29.99 at Harry & David with coupon code MOM14

Get Harry & David Mother's Day Gifts Shipped by May 9 at Harry & David with coupon code MOM14

14. These awesome guided journals

These journals will make for a unique way to spend time with mom.
These journals will make for a unique way to spend time with mom.

A guided journal is the gift that keeps on giving. You can head to Amazon to snag books such as Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Mother’s Guided Journal to Share Her Life & Her Love, once $22.95, now $18.24, and 100 Questions for Mom: A Journal to Inspire Reflection and Connection, normally $12.99 and currently on sale for $11.69. Interactive books like these provide thought-provoking conversation and journal prompts, allowing you and your maternal figure to bond over her fondest memories. Best of all, because each entry will be written down, you can pass this keepsake along to your own kids, grandkids and so on. As long as you complete your order today and choose Prime or expedited delivery checkout, these journals will be on track to arrive by the holiday.

