There are 10 new laws in North Carolina as of Dec. 1. Here’s what they’ll do

While the North Carolina General Assembly hasn’t had voting sessions since the summer, several new laws are going into effect now. Two of them deal with domestic violence protections.

Here are the new laws taking effect on Dec. 1:

▪ House Bill 674: “Require DNA Various Convictions/Other Matters.”

This new law adds to the state’s DNA database by requiring samples to be taken from anyone convicted, or found not guilty by reason of insanity, of various domestic violence and assault offenses. The law applies to convictions or findings of not guilty by reason of insanity on or after Dec. 1.

When Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law last summer, he said it would “strengthen the state’s DNA database used to catch criminals by including domestic violence and assault crimes.”

Another provision in the bill went into effect earlier this year that aimed to prevent mistakenly billing sexual assault victims or their insurance providers for forensic exams, also known as rape kits.

▪ House Bill 615: “Jordan’s Law.”

The new law allows judges to temporarily renew a domestic violence protection order.

In September, the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence awarded a Legislative Excellence Award to Rep. Ted Davis Jr., recognizing him for “impactful action to address or prevent domestic violence in North Carolina.”

Davis, a Wilmington Republican, said domestic violence is “something that cannot be tolerated.”

“I am very, very happy to have played a part in getting Jordan’s Law heard by the House, passed by the House, passed by the Senate, and signed into law by the Governor,” Davis said in a statement when the award was announced this fall.

The coalition said the bill allowing a temporary order between the time a plaintiff files to renew an expiring order and the time the court reviews the petition “addresses the common scenario where a domestic violence survivor’s existing DVPO is set to expire before the court can review their petition for renewal.”

Kathleen Lockwood, the coalition’s policy director, said the new law “will provide additional security and protection for survivors who may be years into leaving a dangerous relationship.”

▪ House Bill 315: “Arson Law Revisions.”

This bill increases the punishment for certain arson offenses and amends related descriptions of buildings and of injuries to firefighters, law enforcement officers, fire investigators and emergency medical technicians.

Some of the changes in the law adjust descriptive language. Instead of “he,” the law changes the word describing someone charged with arson to “person.” In another section that refers to arson of places of worship, including churches, chapels and meetinghouses, the law adds “synagogue, temple, longhouse, or mosque, or other building that is regularly used, and clearly identifiable, as a place for religious worship.”

▪ Senate Bill 766: “Organized Retail Theft.”

The new law addresses several aspects of organized retail theft. It increases penalties, adds penalties for assault or property damage during the theft, adds recovery for businesses’ related losses, and regulates third-party sellers online.

▪ House Bill 607: “Various Court Changes.”

This bill included a variety of changes to the state court system going into effect at different times. A section starting Dec. 1 gives magistrates additional authority when a clerk’s office is closed, while others address maintenance of copies of court records.

▪ Senate Bill 339: “2022 Wildlife Resources Commission Amendments.”

The bill changes the law governing the state Wildlife Resources Commission by increasing penalties for violating emergency powers exercised to respond to a “wildlife disease that threatens irreparable injury to wildlife or the public.” Other sections of the bill became law earlier in 2022.

▪ Senate Bill 424: “Private Protective Services Licensing Modifications” makes various changes to private protective services licenses and other regulation.

▪ Senate Bill 201: “Various Motor Vehicle and Transportation Law Changes” includes changes to how catalytic converter possession is classified and how a dealer license plate is displayed.

▪ House Bill 252: “Bail Bond/Bondsmen Provisions/Other Changes” changes testing and qualifications for bail bondsmen.

▪ House Bill 911: “Regulatory Reform Act of 2022” adjusts regulations, including those related to lead dust and the detailing of public security information not included in public records.

