10 Least Affordable Down Payment Cities in the US — and 10 Much Cheaper Options
Buying a home — likely the biggest purchase you will ever make — is a huge commitment that can be thrilling and distressing in equal measure.
As we close out an economically difficult 2022, the housing market has shifted from a rough inflation situation to a deflation cycle. Corrected by the Federal Reserve’s persistent interest rate hikes, U.S. home prices have declined for four consecutive months, per Fortune.
But house prices and mortgage rates are still high and the years prospective homebuyers have to wait to save enough for a down payment is rising every year.
SmartAsset’s annual “Years of Work Needed to Afford a Down Payment” report has once again broken down how long it will take first-time homebuyers to save for the standard 20% down payment in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. Assuming a 20% wage save every year, SmartAsset used 2021 median home values and median household income to rank the cities where it takes the longest to collect a down payment.
Because many Americans opt for paying down less than the recommended 20% on houses (despite the threat of having to pay mortgage insurance premiums), the study has provided the period of time required to work to afford a 12% down payment as well. Take a look.
Here’s where it takes the longest for an average household to save for a down payment:
1. Los Angeles, California
Median home value: $812,800
Median household income: $70,372
Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.93
Years of work to afford 20% down: 11.55
2. San Francisco, California
Median home value: $1,306,400
Median household income: $121,826
Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.43
Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.72
3. Oakland, California
Median home value: $848,600
Median household income: $82,236
Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.19
Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.32
4. New York City, New York
Median home value: $685,700
Median household income: $67,997
Years of work to afford 12% down: 6.05
Years of work to afford 20% down: 10.08
5. Long Beach, California
Median home value: $693,600
Median household income: $73,905
Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.63
Years of work to afford 20% down: 9.39
6. San Jose, California
Median home value: $1,119,500
Median household income: $126,377
Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.32
Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.86
7. Miami, Florida
Median home value: $411,300
Median household income: $48,789
Years of work to afford 12% down: 5.06
Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.43
8. Boston, Massachusetts
Median home value: $659,700
Median household income: $79,283
Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.99
Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.32
9. San Diego, California
Median home value: $768,800
Median household income: $93,042
Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.96
Years of work to afford 20% down: 8.26
10. Seattle, Washington
Median home value: $848,100
Median household income: $110,781
Years of work to afford 12% down: 4.59
Years of work to afford 20% down: 7.66
As the figures show, California markets rule the top ten with six entries: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Long Beach, San Jose and San Diego. San Francisco might be the most expensive city in America (medium home value = $1,306,800), but prospective Los Angeles homeowners will need almost 12 years to afford a down payment due to a lower median household income ($70,372).
As you scroll down SmartAsset’s rankings, you’ll see that it takes less time in Midwestern and Southern cities to gather the necessary funds for a down payment. Check it out below.
These 10 U.S. cities have the shortest wait times to afford a down payment:
41. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Median home value: $160,100
Median household income: $46,637
Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.06
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.43
42. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median home value: $172,000
Median household income: $51,008
Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37
43. Omaha, Nebraska
Median home value: $211,900
Median household income: $62,948
Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37
44. Kansas City, Missouri
Median home value: $213,400
Median household income: $63,396
Years of work to afford 12% down: 2.02
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.37
45. Indianapolis, Indiana
Median home value: $188,700
Median household income: $58,479
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.94
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.23
46. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median home value: $190,900
Median household income: $59,214
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.93
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.22
47. Memphis, Tennessee
Median home value: $142,800
Median household income: $44,317
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.93
Years of work to afford 20% down: 3.22
48. El Paso, Texas
Median home value: $152,800
Median household income: $51,241
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.79
Years of work to afford 20% down: 2.98
49. Wichita, Kansas
Median home value: $165,700
Median household income: $56,293
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.77
Years of work to afford 20% down: 2.94
50. Detroit, Michigan
Median home value: $69,300
Median household income: $36,140
Years of work to afford 12% down: 1.15
Years of work to afford 20% down: 1.92
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Least Affordable Down Payment Cities in the US — and 10 Much Cheaper Options