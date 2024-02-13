The 10 least expensive states to go grocery shopping, ranked

The average American household spends $270.21 per week on groceries.

HelpAdvisor analyzed US census data to determine the least expensive states for grocery shopping.

Average weekly grocery bills are lowest in Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Grocery costs can vary widely depending on where you live.

According to US census data, the average American household spends $270.21 weekly on groceries. Even as supply-chain issues and inflation keep food costs high across the US, some states do have lower-than-average grocery bills due to factors such as the lower cost of living in different regions and varying labor and food distribution costs.

Using findings from the US Census Household Pulse Survey conducted in October 2023, the government benefits resource website HelpAdvisor ranked states in the continental US by their average weekly grocery bills.

Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the ranking since most grocery items are imported, resulting in disproportionately higher prices.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest average grocery costs in the US.

10. Montana

Whitefish, Montana. Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

In Montana, the average weekly grocery bill comes out to $246.42, which is $23.79 less than the national average.

9. Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware. DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Households in Delaware spend an average of $246.21 on groceries per week.

8. Missouri

St Louis, Missouri. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

A week's worth of groceries adds up to an average of $244.43 in Missouri.

7. New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

New Hampshire's weekly grocery spending averages $239.33 per household.

6. West Virginia

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Ali Majdfar/Getty Images

In West Virginia, the average household spends $239.24 on groceries every week.

5. Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The average Indiana household spends $239.11 on grocery trips each week.

4. Michigan

Detroit, Michigan. pawel.gaul/Getty Images

In the state of Michigan as a whole, the average weekly grocery bill costs $236.38. The cost of living is higher in the city of Detroit, where the average household spends $247.95, making it the 14th most expensive city in the US for grocery spending.

3. Nebraska

A view of Omaha's skyline from the Heartland of America Park. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

The average weekly grocery bill per household in Nebraska is $235.12, making it the third-least expensive state for grocery shopping.

2. Iowa

Des Moines. Monte Goodyk/Getty Images

Iowa features the second-lowest average grocery cost per household, totaling $227.32 for a week's worth of groceries.

1. Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Murat Taner/Getty Images

HelpAdvisor determined that Wisconsin is the least expensive state for grocery shopping. Households in "The Badger State" spend an average of $221.46 on food per week — nearly $50 below the national average.

Read the original article on Business Insider