The 10 least expensive states to go grocery shopping, ranked
The average American household spends $270.21 per week on groceries.
HelpAdvisor analyzed US census data to determine the least expensive states for grocery shopping.
Average weekly grocery bills are lowest in Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
Grocery costs can vary widely depending on where you live.
According to US census data, the average American household spends $270.21 weekly on groceries. Even as supply-chain issues and inflation keep food costs high across the US, some states do have lower-than-average grocery bills due to factors such as the lower cost of living in different regions and varying labor and food distribution costs.
Using findings from the US Census Household Pulse Survey conducted in October 2023, the government benefits resource website HelpAdvisor ranked states in the continental US by their average weekly grocery bills.
Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from the ranking since most grocery items are imported, resulting in disproportionately higher prices.
Here are the 10 states with the lowest average grocery costs in the US.
10. Montana
In Montana, the average weekly grocery bill comes out to $246.42, which is $23.79 less than the national average.
9. Delaware
Households in Delaware spend an average of $246.21 on groceries per week.
8. Missouri
A week's worth of groceries adds up to an average of $244.43 in Missouri.
7. New Hampshire
New Hampshire's weekly grocery spending averages $239.33 per household.
6. West Virginia
In West Virginia, the average household spends $239.24 on groceries every week.
5. Indiana
The average Indiana household spends $239.11 on grocery trips each week.
4. Michigan
In the state of Michigan as a whole, the average weekly grocery bill costs $236.38. The cost of living is higher in the city of Detroit, where the average household spends $247.95, making it the 14th most expensive city in the US for grocery spending.
3. Nebraska
The average weekly grocery bill per household in Nebraska is $235.12, making it the third-least expensive state for grocery shopping.
2. Iowa
Iowa features the second-lowest average grocery cost per household, totaling $227.32 for a week's worth of groceries.
1. Wisconsin
HelpAdvisor determined that Wisconsin is the least expensive state for grocery shopping. Households in "The Badger State" spend an average of $221.46 on food per week — nearly $50 below the national average.
