The 10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Military Retirees

If you spent your career in the military, you've probably lived all over the U.S. and around the world. But before you put down roots in retirement, find out how much of your hard-earned pension will be taxed. You'll pay tax to the federal government on military retirement pay that's based on age or length of service (disability pensions might not be taxed). With state taxes, though, it isn't always so clear.

Many states provide special tax breaks for military retirees or for retirement income in general. And, of course, some states don't even have an income tax. But some other states aren't so generous when it comes to helping retired veterans at tax time.

We've identified 9 states, and Washington, D.C., with not-too-friendly tax rules for military pensions. These states may tax at least part of your pension, and some tax the entire amount. We've listed the least tax-friendly of these states first. Take a look.

1. California

Lowest tax rate: 1% (on up to $8,809 of taxable income for single filers and $17,618 for joint filers)

Highest tax rate: 13.3% (on taxable income over $1 million for single filers and $1,181,485 for joint filers)

California offers retired military members no way to escape its high tax rates. The Golden State taxes 100% of income from military pensions, along with private, local, state and other federal pensions.

2. Vermont

Lowest tax rate: 3.35% (on up to $39,600 of taxable income for single filers and $66,150 for joint filers)

Highest tax rate: 8.75% (on taxable income over $200,200 for single filers and $243,750 for joint filers)

The Green Mountain State taxes 100% of income from military pensions, along with all other sources of retirement income. The state also has a steep top income tax rate that could nick military retirees who have other sources of income.

3. Washington, D.C.