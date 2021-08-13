10 lightweight men's jackets that transition from summer to fall

Cover up and stay warm this fall.

When the seasons change from summer to autumn, a thin T-shirt isn’t enough to ward against the chilly breeze on crisp mornings. You'll want something that provides cozy coverage but doesn’t cause you to overheat in the warmer afternoons.

From overshirts to bombers to jean jackets, these 10 lightweight jackets will make the transition into fall a stylish one.

1. This oversized military-inspired jacket

Go big with this oversized military jacket.

This relaxed-fit piece from Madewell is as functional as it is stylish. With two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and one interior pocket that’s big enough for your phone, it offers plenty of storage, and a broken-in feel for immediate comfort. Inspired by classic surplus military jackets, it’s made of a breathable cotton that’s great for layering. It comes in men’s sizes S to XL in black and faded green.

“Great, as expected,” one reviewer raves. “Material is soft and mid-weight, so it's perfect as a lightweight jacket or as a standalone shirt.”

Get the Military Shirt Jacket from Madewell for $128

2. This athletic track jacket

The Sojourn jacket is a solid choice for those on the move.

If you’re looking for athleisure that flirts with ideas from classic menswear, this jacket from Lululemon is it. It has a secure front pocket sleeve for your phone along with an interior pocket big enough for a wallet. It’s made from a blend of recycled polyester and elastane, so it wicks moisture and sweat when you’re on the go. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL in navy and black.

“Best jacket I own,” one reviewer writes. “The cut is perfect. Lightweight for keeping the sun off in the summer, or just right for layering comfort in the winter.”

Get the Sojourn Jacket from Lululemon for $128

3. This casual linen jacket

Stay cool and comfortable with this thin and lightweight linen overshirt.

For warmer fall days, this jacket made of breathable linen could be your savior. Its loose fit gives off a relaxed vibe, while its airiness grants all-day comfort in the sun. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL and is available in 10 colors, including black, white, and khaki.

“This jacket is light, fashionable, and very soft to the touch,” one person writes. “I absolutely love it. It can be used by itself as a shirt, or worn over a T-shirt.”

Get the Paul Jones Casual Linen Jacket from Amazon for $32.99

4. This durable canvas shirt jacket

This hard-wearing jacket is best fit for those tackling outdoor chores.

Carhartt is known for its rugged workwear, and this shirt jacket is no exception. Its outer shell is made of strong cotton canvas and its inner fleece ensures cool-weather warmth. It comes in men’s sizes S to 4XL in both regular and tall fits, and is available in charcoal, khaki, walnut, and navy.

“Love this shirt jacket as the perfect lightweight but warm layer,” one reviewer writes. “Snap buttons make it the go-to for bringing in firewood and doing quick chores. I use it all day while working.”

Get the Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Fleece-Lined Shirt Jacket from Carhartt for $69.99

5. This easygoing coaches' jacket

Look official with Patagonia's take on a coaches jacket.

Made with hemp and organic cotton, this Patagonia piece is thin and breezy and is easy to slip on or off due to its snap-on buttons. Styled after a classic coaches' jacket, it comes equipped with elasticized cuffs and an adjustable waist drawcord that cinch out wind chill. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL in blue and khaki.

Get the Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Coaches Jacket from Huckberry for $129

6. This everyday bomber jacket

A contemporary rendition of the classic bomber jacket.

Classic bomber jackets have a ribbed waist, which clasps onto the body to help keep you warm. This bomber, however, has a modern fit that replaces that ribbed waistline with a straight hem that feels more relaxed and casual. Its lightweight cotton makes this easygoing jacket a fine choice for the transitioning weather. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL in blue and green.

“Warm without too many layers underneath,” one reviewer writes. “Color works well for the fall season. Just simple and clean.”

Get the Everyday Bomber Jacket from J.Crew for $98

7. This denim jacket

Reach for this denim jacket for those classic Americana vibes.

For a nostalgic and bluesy Americana look, Gap has you covered. This button-up cotton jean jacket has flap pockets across the chest, a pair of slant pockets at the hip, and button cuffs for those moments when you need to roll up your sleeves. Layer it with a simple hoodie or basic T-shirt for a casual feel. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXXL in regular and tall fits.

“I’m very happy with this jacket,” one happy customer writes. “Great cut, length, and shade. It goes great with jeans, joggers, khakis, and shorts. I highly recommend it!”

Get the Icon Denim Jacket from Gap for $79.95

8. This flexible ripstop jacket

A ripstop jacket will prevent any unwanted tears and snags.

Tackle chores and brave the cool weather in this jacket from Vuori. It’s made of ripstop nylon, which means it’s wrinkle-resistant and hard to tear. That plus the convenient four front-facing pockets make it a casual workwear piece for DIYers. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL in green, black, and brown.

“The material on this jacket is durable with great stretch and breathability,” one reviewer writes. “I'd recommend this jacket to anyone looking for top quality clothing. Sizes are accurate and the length is perfect.”

Get the Ripstop Jacket from Vuori for $89

9. This breezy squall jacket

Guard against the water and wind with a squall jacket.

This best-selling jacket from Land’s End is windproof and waterproof thanks to a tough nylon shell. Rather than being lined with a warm fleece, it's lined with mesh that provides some insulation and breathability at the same time. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL in regular and tall fits, and is available in green, red, stone, black, and three shades of blue.

“This is a nice jacket,” one reviewer writes. “It fits me well without being too bulky, and I can comfortably wear a sweater underneath. It's a good mid-weight jacket warm enough for colder spring and fall days.”

Get the Lightweight Classic Squall Jacket from Land’s End for $89.95

10. This twill field jacket

Capture the vintage look with Buck Mason's faded field jacket.

Leave it to menswear company Buck Mason to make outerwear this contemporary and rugged. The field jacket is a modern take on military design, with padded elbows, large square flap pockets, a pen pouch, and a vintage wash. Made of cotton twill, it’s heavier than other pieces on this list, meaning you could wear it throughout fall and into winter, depending on your climate. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL in faded army green.

“I love this jacket,” one reviewer raves. “It's practically made for nights in southern California. It's quickly become a staple in my wardrobe.”

Get the Army Bunker Twill Field Jacket from Buck Mason for $145

