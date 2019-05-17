10 Little-Known Medicare Benefits You Might Easily Miss

Medicare's basic, original Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance) cover obvious things you expect from health insurance: hospital stays, appointments with your doctor when you're sick, ambulance services, flu shots.

But the government's health care program for Americans 65 or older also pays for many things that might surprise you.

If you're on Medicare or are approaching that time of your life, you'll want to be aware of these 10 Medicare benefits that enrollees often don't know about and that can keep you from dipping into your savings.

1. Annual 'wellness visits'

Medicare covers what's called an annual wellness visit with your doctor, who will take routine measurements, such as your height, weight, blood pressure, and review your medical history.

You'll fill out a "Health Risk Assessment" questionnaire to identify risk factors — so you and your doctor can work on keeping you healthy.

Medicare says the appointments also can include "detection of any cognitive impairment." That means your physician will be on alert for signs of Alzheimer's or similar ailments.

2. Obesity counseling

Obesity causes many illnesses and can make frail older bodies much weaker.

Diabetes and heart disease rates skyrocket for those who are overweight or obese. Joint and bone diseases are easier to manage at healthy weight levels.

If you have a Body Mass Index (BMI) reading of 30 or more, Medicare will cover face-to-face counseling sessions aimed at helping you bring your weight down to a healthier level.

3. Help to quit smoking

