The 10 longest range electric vehicles you can buy in the US that aren't Teslas

Tesla's four models can go farther on a full battery than any other electric vehicles.

But there are plenty of non-Tesla EVs that deliver solid EPA-rated range.

Ford, VW, Chevy, and Hyundai are the next best picks for range after Tesla.

10. Porsche Taycan - 227 miles

Porsche's first attempt at an all-electric car has turned out to be a smash hit, with the Taycan flying off of dealer lots. There are several Taycan models and two body styles to choose from, but the $103,800 Taycan 4S gets the best range of the bunch.

9. Polestar 2 - 233 miles

The Polestar 2 is the first EV from Polestar, a new EV brand that spun out from Volvo. The 2021 model gets 233 miles of EPA range, but a future single-motor model due out in January is set to deliver upwards of 260 miles, according to the company.

A 2021 Polestar 2 starts at around $60,000, but the 2022 model will run you as little as $47,200.

The Polestar 2 earned the title of Insider's Car of the Year in 2020.

8. Jaguar I-Pace - 234 miles

Jaguar's squat little crossover starts at $70,000. The all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a whopping 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque, Jaguar says. It'll hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the company claims.

7. Audi E-Tron GT - 238 miles

The E-Tron GT is Audi's new electric sport sedan to take on the Tesla Model S and future EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It starts at around $100,000, and a high-performance RS version is available too. That one will run you $140,000.

6. Kia Niro EV - 239 miles

The base Kia Niro EV costs just over $39,000. There's also a $44,650 Premium trim that gets you upgraded materials and features, but no more range.

Check out Insider's full review of the Niro EV here.

5. Chevrolet Bolt EUV - 247 miles

Chevrolet broadened its EV lineup in 2021 by launching a crossover version of the Bolt EV called the Bolt EUV. That stands for Electric Utility Vehicle, in case you're wondering.

Despite having "utility" in its name, the $33,000 vehicle actually offers slightly less cargo space than the Bolt EV hatchback. It also has a skosh less range due to its higher ride height.

There's just one problem for potential Bolt EUV buyers: Amid GM's massive recall of Bolt EVs with faulty batteries, the carmaker has halted production of the EUV until at least mid-October.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric - 258 miles

Hyundai's popular subcompact SUV has had a battery-powered sibling in the US since 2019. All trims deliver the full 258 miles of estimated range. A base 2022 Kona Electric will run you $34,000 to start, down more than $3,000 from the 2021 model.

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV - 259 miles

Chevy gave the Bolt EV a sleek refresh for 2022, adding on slimmed-down LED headlights and a color-matched grille panel. The new Bolt offers the same range as its predecessor, but comes in thousands cheaper at $31,000.

However attractive a buy the Bolt EV may be, you may need to wait a while to get your hands on one. Chevy has halted production of the EV until it can secure more reliable battery packs.

2. Volkswagen ID.4 Pro - 260 miles

The ID.4, VW's first EV for the US market, gets up to 260 miles of EPA-rated range in the Pro trim, which starts at $39,995. The sold-out first-edition model can travel 250 miles on a full battery.

1. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 305 miles

Ford's first electric SUV gets an impressive 305 miles of range in the California Route 1 trim, which retails for $50,400. The model comes standard with the Mach-E's larger battery pack and rear-wheel drive.

The $42,895 base model, the Mustang Mach-E Select, earns an EPA range rating of 230 miles.

