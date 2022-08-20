The 10 longest routes in the world flown by airlines, ranked by distance

Singapore Airlines A350-900. KITTIKUN YOKSAP/Shutterstock

Singapore Airlines currently holds the title for operating the world's two longest flights at over 9,500 miles each.

The pandemic forced some one-off long-haul records, like Air Tahiti Nui's 9,765-mile trek from Papeete to Paris.

Air New Zealand will join the ranks in September when it launches its new 18-hour route from New York to Auckland.

During the pandemic, airlines worldwide were forced to pause dozens of long-haul routes due to border restrictions and low international demand.

This meant ultra-long-haul routes, like Qantas' Perth to London service and Delta Air Lines' Atlanta to Johannesburg flight, were suspended. However, since COVID-era restrictions have lifted in most nations, carriers are once again ferrying passengers on flights 15+ hours on routes stretching nearly 10,000 miles.

Historically, Singapore Airlines held the title for the world's longest flight, which traveled a whopping 9,534 miles nonstop between Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Singapore. Although the nonstop Newark route was restored in March 2022, Singapore actually returned to New York City in November 2020 but instead flew to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The carrier said the decision was made "to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate." The route became the new world's longest flight by just two nautical miles over Newark and still holds the record, according to aviation data analytics firm Official Airline Guide (OAG)

Today, Singapore flies to both New York-JFK and Newark and has made efforts to ensure the journey is comfortable. Specifically, the airline has installed luxurious business and premium economy seats onboard and created a "wellness" menu that has "farm-to-plane" meals to help with things like indigestion.

With airlines reinstating long-haul flying, the list of the world's 10 longest flights has changed dramatically. The outlined routes are excruciatingly long, varying from 15 hours to nearly 19 hours.

While the routes can be shorter or longer depending on the winds, the distance and duration listed are based on the carrier's scheduled flight time. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could potentially cause airlines to fly further than some of the routes on the list, like Cathay Pacific's planned route between New York-JFK and Hong Kong that would circumvent Russia but never came to fruition.

There are also other one-off flights that could surpass some routes on the top 10. For example, Qantas operated a repatriation service from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Darwin, Australia, in October 2021. The Boeing 787-9 aircraft flew 9,333 miles, including over Antarctica, to become the airline's longest passenger flight in its history.

In addition to non-scheduled one-offs, some airlines are planning to actually join the ranks of Singapore in regularly flying the world's longest flights, including Air New Zealand. The carrier is set to launch its 18-hour service from New York-JFK to Auckland on September 17, soon becoming the world's fourth-longest route.

Take a closer look at the world's top 10 longest flights by distance as of August 2022:

10. From Jeddah to Los Angeles

Saudi Arabian Airlines 777-300. Thiago B Trevisan/Shutterstock

Airline: Saudia

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300

Distance: 8,317 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 10 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 20 minutes

9. From Dubai to Los Angeles

Emirates Airbus A380. Arnold Aaron/Shutterstock.com

Airline: Emirates

Aircraft: Airbus A380

Distance: 8,324 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 50 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 20 minutes

8. From Atlanta to Johannesburg

Delta A350-900. Oleh Yatskiv/Shutterstock

Airline: Delta Air Lines

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Distance: 8,434 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 30 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 50 minutes

7. From San Francisco to Singapore

United Airlines and Singapore Airlines. J Hopwood/Shutterstock

Airlines: United Airlines and Singapore Airlines

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (United) | Airbus A350-900 (Singapore)

Distance: 8,435 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 15 minutes (United) | 16 hours and 40 minutes (Singapore)

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 25 minutes (United) | 15 hours and 25 minutes (Singapore)

6. From Manila to New York

Philippine Airlines A350-900. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Airline: Philippine Airlines

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Distance: 8,507 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 15 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 55 minutes

5. From Sydney to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Qantas 787-9. Qantas Airways

Airline: Qantas

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Distance: 8,576 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 20 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 45 minutes

4. From Singapore to Los Angeles

Singapore Airlines A350-900. BoeingMan777/Shutterstock

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Distance: 8,576 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 15 hours and 55 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 17 hours and 10 minutes

3. From Perth to London Heathrow

Qantas Boeing 787-9. Toshi K/Shutterstock

Airline: Qantas

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Distance: 9,009 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 17 hours and 15 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 16 hours and 45 minutes

2. From Newark, New Jersey to Singapore

Singapore Airlines A350-900. Komenton/Shutterstock

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Distance: 9,525 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 18 hours and 45 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 18 hours and 25 minutes

1. From New York to Singapore

Singapore Airlines A350-900. KITTIKUN YOKSAP/Shutterstock

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Aircraft: Airbus A350-900

Distance: 9,527 miles

Outbound Scheduled Flight Time: 18 hours and 50 minutes

Return Scheduled Flight Time: 18 hours and 40 minutes

Read the original article on Business Insider