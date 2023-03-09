State attorney details previous arrests of mass shooting suspect Keith Moses

State Attorney Monique Worrell gave updates Thursday on the criminal history and arrests of the man accused of shooting and killing three people in Pine Hills last month.

Worrell said none of the crimes 19-year-old Keith Moses was previously accused of would have resulted in him spending life in prison. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had questioned Worrell over why Moses was allowed to walk free.

Worrell said Moses’ juvenile record included four felony charges, only one of which involved a weapon. But in that case, she said, Moses was not accused of being in possession of the weapon, but being present during a robbery involving a weapon.

“None of those offenses would have incarcerated Mr. Moses for life,” Worrell said.

She said Moses was out on the streets because he did not commit an offense that would justify life in prison.

Moses is accused of shooting five people and killing three last month, including a woman, and 9-year-old girl and a TV news reporter.

