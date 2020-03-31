10 major news events no one paid attention to last week because of the coronavirus pandemic

A school of fish hoover over coral on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, which is experiencing its third mass bleaching event in five years.

Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines over the past two months, as countries scramble to contain their outbreaks and the death toll climbs higher each day.

But news is happening outside of this crisis.

From a stock-dumping investigation in the US senate, to coral bleaching in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, here are 10 major world events that you may have missed last week.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the globe, infecting more than 850,000 people and killing at least 41,000 as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are 10 major world events you may have missed in just the past week, as COVID-19 news continues to take center stage.

Four US Senators were accused of insider trading as the coronavirus began to spread across the country. The FBI is reportedly investigating and they haven't been charged with any crimes.

Sen. Richard Burr listens during opening remarks at the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on major threats facing the US on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 11, 2017. More

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Republican Sens. Richard Burr, James Inhofe, and Kelly Loeffler, as well as Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, were accused of selling massive stock holdings as the coronavirus began spreading across the US, raising questions as to whether or not they were briefed on the public health emergency and knew it would throw financial markets into upheaval.

Each senator sold millions of dollars worth in stock between late January and early February, right around the time that the first cases of the coronavirus were reported in the US, Senate records show.

Burr of North Carolina came under the harshest scrutiny due to his position as the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which allowed him to receive numerous briefings on the threat of the coronavirus spread.

Burr sold 33 different stocks on February 13, some in hotel chains, which were collectively worth between $628,000 and $1.7 million, according to Senate records. ProPublica was first to report the news.

In addition, a secret recording NPR obtained revealed that Burr addressed the coronavirus with a much more serious tone in a private meeting with business leaders in late January, as opposed to his public statements.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has called for his resignation.

CNN reported that the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the senators.

The US charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with drug trafficking and conspiring to "flood the United States with cocaine."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. More

Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

Last week, the US indicted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of turning the country into a criminal enterprise for the benefit of drug traffickers and terrorist groups.

Prosecutors in New York even accused Maduro, with the help of Colombian rebels and the Venezuelan military, of conspiring "to flood the United States with cocaine" and use the drug trade as a "weapon against America."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would offer up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro and up to $10 million for his associates.

PG&E agreed to plead guilty on 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter after starting a 2018 wildfire in California.

The Camp Fire burns along a ridge top near Big Bend, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. More