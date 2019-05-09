Here Are the Best Memorial Day Activities You Can Plan With Your Family

Between the family barbecues, beach trips, and blockbuster movie releases, many think of Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer. But it's also important to take a time to honor the military men and women who have died while serving our country. There are many Memorial Day activities that you can do with family and friends to honor those who served our country, everything from visiting a veterans’ cemetery and donating flowers to hosting a potluck with friends and watching a parade.



Here are some of our favorite Memorial Day weekend activities that will bring the whole family together.

