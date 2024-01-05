10 men attempt to illegally cross Dnister River to Moldova – video

Border guards in Vinnytsia Oblast have prevented a group of men from illegally crossing the Dnister River to Moldova.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Details: Border guards reportedly detained 10 men from different regions of Ukraine near the border, on the banks of the Dnister. The "international transfer" was supposed to take place by boat from Moldova, but the border guards were ahead of the "ferry".

As it turned out, the men found a channel on the Internet providing services of transportation of people across the border. Then, following instructions, in the darkness of night, they arrived in a border settlement, where the scheme was to be carried out. At the end of the trip, the "travellers" had to pay the businessmen USD 5,000 each.

The police filed reports on administrative offences against all the persons who tried to illegally get abroad under Article 204-1.2 of the Code of Administrative Offences on illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the State Border of Ukraine.

