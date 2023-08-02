10 metro Atlanta children rescued from human trafficking, 2 arrested by FBI

Ten metro Atlanta adolescents are back home after being trafficked, according to the FBI.

The FBI says they recently conducted Operation Cross Country which led to 200 sex trafficking victims across the country being rescued and 126 people identified or charged with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Agents from the Atlanta Division say they located 10 children during the two-week operation.

They also found one juvenile who had been reported missing.

Two people were arrested and charged with enticement and interference of custody.

The FBI was joined by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department and Dunwoody Police Department.

Officials did not comment on where these children were found or identify the people arrested.

