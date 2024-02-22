10 miles of new trail from Gilpin brings regional network 1 step closer

Feb. 22—The newest 10 miles of the Armstrong Trail aren't officially open yet, but dozens of people got to walk along the stretch Wednesday and see its local centerpiece: the revamped railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River near Freeport.

Armstrong Trails Executive Director Chris Ziegler announced Tuesday the completion of the additional miles that extend the trail from Rosston in Manor Township, near the confluence of Crooked Creek and the Allegheny River, to the Kiski River in Gilpin.

The bridge dates to 1899. It spans the river from Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County to Gilpin in Armstrong County.

The bridge was rehabbed and the rails removed to make way for concrete decking and railing.

The bridge serves as a key component of the recreational trail that follows the former Kiski Junction Railroad.

"We put in 10 miles in 10 days. It's positive. Everyone is excited, and it's kind of a big deal," Ziegler said. "We got really lucky with a mild winter and 10 days of nice weather."

For now, walkers are welcome to use the trail, part of a 52.5-mile trail corridor in Armstrong, Westmoreland and Clarion counties.

Bicyclists are asked to stay off the trail until Friday to give the crushed limestone surface time to settle.

"We need to get a nice rain on the trail because it helps to pack it down. The water compresses it," Ziegler said.

The land was acquired from Kiski Junction Railroad, and the project began in June.

"It's a huge accomplishment. We self-built this, which nobody hardly does," Ziegler said, naming time and money as the two biggest elements required to complete the $120,000 job.

The money was provided through the Trail Volunteer Fund, which is made possible by a grant from The Pittsburgh Foundation.

Hiles Excavating of Chicora and Holbein Inc. of Freeport donated equipment and crews to complete the trail, which boosts the Armstrong Trails total to 100 miles.

"We've had more than $500,000 of in-kind services, with volunteers and donated services," Ziegler said.

Professional photographer Donna Weckerly of East Franklin said she was "blown away" by the views of the river, nearby campsites and overall scenery during her first walk.

"Kudos to everyone involved," said Weckerly, who serves on the Experience Armstrong board of directors. "I love landscape and macro photography, and the trails offer such a variety of wildflowers, trees and wildlife to photograph."

Weckerly walked across the bridge nicknamed "Kalli" (a blend of Kiski and Allegheny rivers), embellished with leaf images and pennies in the concrete.

On Wednesday, volunteers were working on the parking area in Gilpin.

Trail volunteer Art Haugh of East Brady decided to join the cause about five years ago.

An avid outdoorsman, Haugh, 67, is retired from the construction industry. He has helped with carpentry, concrete and more.

"It's just another place to go and enjoy the river," Haugh said. "You can enjoy yourself without the hustle and bustle, without city noise. Just get out and enjoy it."

The trail expansion brings attention to potential economic development on the trail.

"You can ride your bike on a nonmotorized trail from Brookville (Jefferson County) and on the Redbank Valley Trail to the Kiski River at Armstrong Trails," Ziegler said.

Ziegler cited a 2020 economic impact study completed by the Great Alle­gheny Passage that noted a 100-mile trip often includes lodging, food and services, potentially providing economic impact for various communities.

The study said a day trail user spends about $96 that day, and multi-day trippers spend an average of $500 a day.

Upon completion, the Armstrong Trail will connect to the Butler-Freeport and Tredway trails.

Leechburg Mayor Doreen Smeal described the trail extension as another step toward boosting visitors to Leechburg.

"I'm very excited about the trail. This is a great connection for us, and soon the bike trail will be open, so not only walkers, but bikers, can come this way. We're proceeding with the bike trail through Leechburg," Smeal said.

Gilpin Supervisor Charles Stull looks forward to the completion of the trail system.

"The impact of the Armstrong Trail, while hard to fully predict, should show a huge impact to the local economy. The Great Allegheny Passage, which is 150 miles, saw an economic impact of $121 million with 1 million trail users and approximately 200,000 multi-day trippers. Armstrong Trail is on track to show a huge economic impact in our area," Stull said.

Stull noted the availability of more recreational opportunities can help drive residential development within Gilpin and the entire region.

Ziegler is working on raising money for design and engineering work for a ramp to go over active train tracks near the trail bridge that would be another step to connect to trails in Westmoreland County.

An easement will be necessary from Norfolk Southern railroad to continue with the ramp over the tracks.

"Currently, Tredway and Armstrong trails do not connect, and it's a federal offense to cross live railroad tracks and be on railroad property," Ziegler said.

A public ceremony, "Celebrating the Impossible," to officially to christen the trail is scheduled for April 1. Details can be found at the eventbrite website by searching "Armstrong Trails." Organizers say they can accommodate as many people as necessary, so don't be concerned if the website lists the event as sold out. There is no admission fee.

"There were a lot of moving pieces, and people said 'that's never gonna happen' and it did," Ziegler said.

Joyce Hanz is a TribLive reporter covering the Alle-Kiski Valley. A native of Charleston, S.C., she graduated from the University of South Carolina. She can be reached at jhanz@triblive.com