10 Millennial Money Experts To Follow Now

Millennials, now in their late twenties to early forties, are focusing on the roads they can take that will allow them to experience financial freedom. From building an investment portfolio to creating a budget that works for your needs, there are plenty of millennials that specialize in personal finance advice ready to help out.

Here are the top 10 millennial money experts to start following now.

Andrei Jikh

Andrei Jikh teaches people about personal finance, investing and financial minimalism through YouTube videos. Jikh’s YouTube channel has a little over 2 million subscribers with videos covering financial topics like how to make $100 a day to investing tips for students.

Viewers can also learn about personal finance through watching shorts on Jikh’s YouTube page, which include topics on deciphering how the stock market works to investing in Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency.

Chelsea Fagan

Chelsea Fagan is a financial advice writer and co-founder of The Financial Diet, the number one destination for women to talk about money. The Financial Diet, a personal finance website that covers content ranging from career advice to money management, has been nominated for a Shorty Award in the Education category in the 10th Annual Shorty Awards.

Fagan, alongside Lauren ver Hage, is also the author of “The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money,” based on her blog.

Danetha Doe

Danetha Doe is an economist and the creator of Money & Mimosas, a platform launched in 2014 that provides readers with the tools they need to become investors.

Doe believes it is possible to build wealth in a socially and environmentally responsible way. She is a regular guest financial expert for Google and the U.S. Small Business Administration and has been recognized as a personal finance expert by TIME, The Wall Street Journal and Fast Company.

Erin Lowry

Author and personal finance expert Erin Lowry is the creator of Broke Millennial.

Lowry is the author of three Broke Millennial books including “BROKE MILLENNIAL: Stop Scraping by and Get Your Financial Life Together,” “BROKE MILLENNIAL TAKES ON INVESTING: A Beginner’s Guide to Leveling Up Your Money” and “BROKE MILLENNIAL TALKS MONEY: Scripts, Stories and Advice to Navigate Awkward Financial Conversations.”

Lowry helps millennials get their financial life together through the Broke Millennial website, books, presentations, worksheets and courses. Lowry is also a speaker who focuses on financial literacy and empowerment and offers coaching sessions for aspiring authors and speaking engagements.

Humphrey Yang

Former financial advisor Humphrey Yang can break down any difficult financial concept and make it easy in layman’s terms.

Yang has over 3.3 million TikTok followers and 734k YouTube subscribers. Following Yang’s video platform pages allows viewers to quickly learn more about a wide range of financial topics, like the difference between dividend and growth stocks, the 50/30/20 budgeting rule and business ideas you can start in a slow economy.

John Eringman

John Eringman believes everyone is entitled to an honest financial education. Eringman, a graduate from the University of Cincinnati, is also aware that most schools don’t teach financial literacy, so he is a finance major turned finance creator.

Eringman has 1.9 million TikTok followers with videos designed to level up your finances. Eringman teaches millennials how to build healthy financial habits and covers topics like the best credit cards for beginners, reasons to pursue an early retirement and easy ways to invest in real estate.

Rachel Cruze

The daughter of personal finance personality Dave Ramsey, Cruze actually hated budgeting for years. However, that all changed once Cruze experienced the freedom of budgeting for herself.

Cruze, who is a bestselling author, financial expert and host of “The Rachel Cruze Show,” shares with millennials, and many other generations, fun and practical ways you can take control of your money and create a life you love.

Ramit Sethi

Are you ready to lead a Rich Life? In 2004, financial educator Ramit Sethi started the website, “I Will Teach You To Be Rich.”

Sethi, who is aware that most money advice is about restriction, advocates for earning more instead of spending less. Sethi provides insight and advice on the psychology of money and better understanding the relationship we have with money to reach our Rich Life.

Tonya Rapley

Since 2010, millennial money expert Tonya Rapley has been a career “change-agent.” Rapley taps into her own story and experiences to empower women with the tools necessary to change their lives. She is the creator of the award-winning website My Fab Finance, which provides financial help to women and allows millennials to break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck.

In addition to running My Fab Finance, Rapley is the co-founder and CFO of FOAM, a Chicago-based fintech app changing the way students experience and pay for college.

Tori Dunlap

Money and career expert Tori Dunlap is the host of the number one business podcast, Financial Feminist, and author of the upcoming book “Financial Feminist.”

By age 25, Dunlap had saved up $100k, which allowed her to quit her corporate job and start Her First $100K, a platform founded to fight financial inequality by giving women actionable resources to better their money. Since then, Dunlap has helped more than two million women negotiate salary, pay off debt, build savings and invest.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Millennial Money Experts To Follow Now