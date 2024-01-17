$10 million dream house lists in ‘the Movie Capital of Texas.’ Take a peek inside

An absolute dream-come-true has listed in a pretty unique city in the Lone Star State: The Waxahachie Dream Home has landed on the market in a place considered “the Movie Capital of Texas” for $10 million.

Built in 2022, the primary house stands out in a way that only high-end, Texas homes can — with its red brick exterior and pristine emerald lawn — the residence is built to show off.

“Luxury estate, perfectly perched on a tree-lined 5-acre estate complete with stocked 1 acre lake and 2800 SF guest house,” a news release about the home said. “Meticulously designed with family and work life balance in mind, this newly constructed home redefines opulent living with premium energy-efficient craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail.”

Eye-popping features in and around the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate include:

Fabulous indoor pool

Four-car garage plus RV garage

Seven fireplaces

Safe room

Wine room

Music room

Theater space

Gym

Sauna

Chef’s kitchen

Waxahachie is known for its countryside beauty and its close-knit community, but what a lot of people don’t know is that’s a common place to shoot films — over 30 movies have been filmed there.

“The city continues to be a sought-after location for films, TV shows, commercials, and videos, with its historical downtown serving as a charming backdrop for countless cinematic endeavors,” the home’s website said. “Most recently, the hit series ‘1883, The Bass Reeves Story,’ part of the ‘Yellowstone’ saga, was filmed against the backdrop of Waxahachie’s picturesque streets and buildings.”

Waxahachie is about 30 miles south of downtown Dallas.

