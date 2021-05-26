$10 million settlement approved in Jamal Sutherland death

The Charleston County, South Carolina, council on Tuesday approved a $10 million settlement in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a stun device in a jail cell earlier this year.

The vote to approve the $10 million settlement at a meeting Tuesday night was unanimous, NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston reported.

“I am so happy that it was a unanimous decision to do what is right by the Sutherland family,” Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said at the meeting, which was streamed online.

"We know that no amount of money will bring their loved one back, but I think this starts the healing process," Pryor said.

Sutherland, 31, died Jan. 5. He had been arrested the day before after a fight at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving mental health treatment.

At the jail, sheriff's deputies tried to remove him from his cell for a bond hearing.

Video shows two deputies outside Sutherland's cell. One deploys a Taser and appears to use it repeatedly as Sutherland cries out in pain and writhes on the floor.

Two sheriff's officials, a sergeant and a detention deputy, who were involved in the incident have been fired.

An attorney for Sutherland's family did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.

There have been protests and calls for criminal charges in Sutherland's death.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said last week that the investigation into possible criminal charges is ongoing.

The pathologist also stated that his review of the extrication process did not reveal any “unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern," Wilson said.

Wilson has said the pathologist’s findings raised questions and has sought a second opinion.