This $10 million 'Star Trek' themed Silicon Valley home looks like a spaceship and has a two-story airplane hangar door

Aerial 5 copy

Junaid Qurashi

This Silicon Valley home feels like a step into the future with designs inspired by "Star Trek," and smart devices controlling nearly every aspect of life.

The $10 million, six-bedroom home is filled with innovations that feel straight out of a sci-fi film. Owners Junaid Quraishi and Malika Junaid told The Wall Street Journal of some of the many high-tech tools they've installed.

Lights, sound, and climate can all be controlled from their phones or smartwatches, and they can also adjust pool and shower temperatures the same way.

The kitchen has hidden features, too. For example, one button releases a hidden spice rack from the island, while another exposes a second, smaller kitchen used for parties. 

The highlight of the home, though, is the two-story glass airplane hangar door, which can be raised to open up the house to the outdoors, giving Quraishi and Junaid stunning views from their elevated dining room. 

This Los Altos home took around three years and $10 million to build, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Taaffe exterior C

Junaid Qurashi

It sits on 2.7 acres of land, with views of the San Francisco Bay.

Bocce 6 copy

Junaid QurashiOne side of the home has a two-story glass airplane hangar door that can open up the pool and dining area to the outdoors.

Dining Back 2

Junaid QurashiIn this smart home, the push of a button opens the glass door.

Taaffe lounge B

Junaid QurashiThe house is ultra-modern, with many glass features.

taaffe dining c

Junaid QurashiWhen the glass door opens, the living area below the circular dining space is also opened to the property, which cost about $2 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

_M2A1041

Junaid QurashiPlane hangars in homes are rare, and this one, plus the circular elevated dining room, add to a futuristic feel.

Dining Back 3

Junaid QurashiArchitect and owner Malika Junaid calls the dining area the "focal point" of the home, which she told the Wall Street Journal resembles "a very abstracted version of the Starship Enterprise."

Dining 7 copy

Junaid QurashiThe home also has an indoor pool that can open to the outside, with custom tile work based on "The Creation of Adam" from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel by Michelangelo.

F Dining Twilight 10 copy

Junaid QurashiThe large living room is the heart of the home, which is mostly open.

Taaffe front door 2

Junaid QurashiIt has a transparent elevator inspired by the transporter teleportation machine in "Star Trek."

Star Trek house elevator

M DesignThe clear, tube-shaped structure of the elevator is very similar to the props that were used on the TV show, seen here.

Star Trek

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImageThe kitchen looks like the control center of a space ship, in white and silver with clean lines.

Taaffe kitchen H

Junaid QurashiThe 19-foot backsplash can retract to reveal hidden appliances, plus an extra pantry, according to Los Altos Online.

Taaffe kitchen A

Junaid Qurashi

The house also boasts a luxurious home theater with 18 reclining seats.

Home Theater (b) copy

Junaid QurashiThe theater has nods to another pop culture favorite, "Star Wars," with images of the Millennium Falcon ship on the ceiling, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Home Theater (3)

Junaid QurashiThe large walk-in closet is a dream for anyone with too many clothes.

Master Closet (a) copy

Junaid QurashiThe bathroom is also futuristic and polished, and the homeowners can set the shower temperature before they even get to the bathroom.

Taaffe master shower 1

Junaid Qurashi

