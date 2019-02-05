10 Mind-Numbing Figures That Define PG&E's Bankruptcy

In the business world, tomorrow isn't guaranteed. Once the king of all retailers, Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018 and has narrowly avoided liquidation in the early going of 2019. In 2002, WorldCom, the second-largest telecom provider in the U.S. at the time, filed for bankruptcy protection amid one of the largest accounting scandals of our time. No business is beyond challenges or the possibility of going belly-up one day.

This past week, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, California gas and electric utility PG&E (NYSE: PCG) became the latest brand-name company to declare bankruptcy and join this dubious list. Of course, PG&E's bankruptcy, which was coerced by its potential liabilities tied to the Camp Fire in 2018 and more than a dozen other Northern California fires in 2017, will be anything but straightforward. The proceedings, ultimate resolution, and presumed reemergence from bankruptcy could take years, with the costs to the company, its consumers, and ancillary industries being almost mind-numbing.

With the bankruptcy process just kicking off, here are 10 of the most outrageous figures you should know:

1. $51.69 billion in liabilities

To start with, PG&E is facing nearly $52 billion in liabilities, according to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The company currently has more than $18 billion in debt on its balance sheet, but is contending with over $30 billion in possible liabilities tied to the Camp Fire and other Northern California fires in 2017. The company was recently found to not be liable for the Tubbs Fire in 2017, but this was merely a few baby steps forward in what'll likely be a marathon.

2. $71.39 billion in assets

On the other end of the spectrum, PG&E listed over $71 billion in assets during its bankruptcy filing. Why file for bankruptcy when it has almost $20 billion more in assets than liabilities? It's a good question, and it likely relates to the uncertainty of the final costs it'll bear from its responsibility in these numerous fires. What it does signify is that the business has value, and that a sale of its gas business to raise capital is a very real possibility.

3. Up to $150 billion in costs to regain compliance

According to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is tasked with ensuring that PG&E meets the conditions of its probation following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion, PG&E was to inspect its power grid and remove or trim trees that could potentially fall onto power lines and cause a fire. But based on a filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco during the second week of January, per Reuters, doing so would cost PG&E up to $150 billion, and is simply not economically feasible. The utility estimates that in order to accomplish this task, it would have to pass along a 400% rate hike to its 16 million customers.